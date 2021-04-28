Britney Spears Wants ‘To Get In Shape’ After Comparing Her Body To ‘Hotter Than Hot’ BF Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears is focusing on her health — all thanks to her hunk boyfriend, Sam Asghari!

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share a fun video of her looking absolutely amazing in two different bikinis and revealed that she decided to “get in shape.” Spears wrote in the caption about she has (mostly) been eating clean and working out to match her fitness model beau, explaining:

“In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it. I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot !!!! I was like SHIT where the hell am I supposed to start.. so I run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts!!!!”

The momma-of-two then emphasized the importance of feeling confident in your own body even when you feel the complete opposite, saying:

“And then it hit me … I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small. I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too!!!! We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should.”

Spears concluded the post, joking:

“I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon!!!!”

Nothing wrong with a little In-N-Out sometimes! Ch-ch-check out the HOT results of her hard work (below):

Ummm… Can we just say DAYUM look at those abs?! Fans seemed to agree with our sentiments as they quickly swarmed the singer’s comments section to hype Brit up:

“Your boyfriend might be hot.. But YOU ARE BRITNEY SPEARS” “Girl you EAT that in n out!!! You is fire right now !” “You are perfect my iconic queen” “You’re Stunning!”

She did look fabulous! Earlier this week, Spears gave fans a look into what she has been consuming lately. In an IG post, the Toxic performer posted a cooking tutorial of a sandwich inspired by Schlotzsky’s restaurant in New York. She wrote alongside the step-by-step video:

“Okay guys, so I’m here in my kitchen today and I’m going to make my first delicacy sandwich. 15 years ago I used to go to a place in New York City called Schlotzsky’s Deli sandwiches. It was literally God to me, and 15 years later I am still in search of a sandwich that tastes just like that. So this morning I decided to get up and try to create a sandwich just like that for this summer.”

Take a look (below):

Of course, everyone took the time to drop some conspiracy theories about how strange the kitchen lesson seemed to be — but that is nothing new for Spears, who has faced a ton of speculation into her social media habits as of late. The posts also come amid news that Brit plans to address her controversial conservatorship for the first time after grabbing a hearing to speak with the case’s judge in court.

Until then, perhaps we will continue to get an update on Spears’ fitness journey.

