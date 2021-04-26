Britney Spears Looks SO HAPPY Dancing With BF Sam Asghari At His BFF's Wedding!

Britney Spears back on the dance floor? Nature is healing after all!

If you’re a devoted follower, you know Brit has kept herself moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as she frequently posts videos of herself to Instagram grooving alone in her house. But we have to admit, it warms our hearts to see her out dancing with others finally — and we have Sam Asghari to thank for that.

The pop star’s longtime boyfriend brought her along as his plus one to his best friend’s wedding, where he served as the best man. It was a rare glimpse into the couple’s social calendar, not just because of the pandemic, but also because they usually keep their relationship very private. The fitness instructor was clearly celebrating the post-pandemic occasion though, as he posted several pics with his lady on Instagram with the caption:

“about last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience.”

Over on his IG story, Sam also shared some clips cozying up to the Crossroads actress on the dance floor. He wrote:

“Thanks to science, we get to dance again. When Persian and American culture combines .”

Previously, the 39-year-old gave fans an update after receiving her vaccination. In an Instagram video, she reported:

“The people on the Internet said it was really, really bad, like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine. And I hope I continue to stay fine.”

Not only is she fine, she got to enjoy herself at a wedding — it almost makes you feel like things are back to normal. Maybe there’s light at the end of the tunnel after all!

The 27-year-old posted a few other snaps from the happy day, including his and Brit’s place cards and a shot of him on the altar with the newly married couple captioned:

“So proud and honored to watch my best [friend] get married”

The real video we needed to see was Brit catching that bouquet! LOLz!

With all the family drama going down — particularly momma Lynne Spears pushing back on Jamie Spears’s exorbitant conservatorship spending — and the recent Framing Britney Spears madness, it’s so nice to see Britney get to let her hair down and enjoy a night out. We appreciate Sam for letting us in on the fun. We hope this is just the first of many post-pandemic date nights for the cute couple!

