Britney Spears Will Finally Speak In Court Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Case!

The time has finally come… Britney Spears is set to speak in court about her conservatorship! The announcement was made at a hearing on Tuesday when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny arranged for a hearing on June 23 to let the pop star share her thoughts on the “status of the conservatorship.”

Wow! This is BIG! For 13 years, the singer has been under the control of her father Jamie Spears, with fans increasingly concerned over the well-being of the vocalist after the airing of the Framing Britney Spears documentary in February. Given all the various new filings and what the #FreeBritney movement has gathered by reading between the lines of their beloved’s social media pages, there’s certainly no shortage of topics to iron out! Though, it remains unclear at this point what the 39-year-old will address specifically.

Samuel Ingham, the probate attorney representing the musician did ask the court for a date to be set “on an expedited basis,” suggesting some urgency to the matter. Ingham was also the professional to request Bessemer Trust to take over as co-conservator alongside Jamie last Fall, following Britney’s continued plea to remove her father from her case.

The judge also set a separate hearing on July 14 to address the various accounting and cost issues wrapped up in the conservatorship’s legal troubles. Jamie’s exploitative request to have his daughter pay him thousands in attorney fees (for work completed against her wishes) will be discussed at that time. Meanwhile, the father and his ex-wife Lynne are in their own fight over the matter — with both sides arguing the other has taken advantage of their child. Yikes!

While the conservatorship has been in binding effect for over a decade, it has caught reinvigorated attention by the masses with the popularity of the New York Times documentary that “embarrassed” its subject. After it became clear everybody and anybody was tuning into the flick, Brit took to her Instagram to react to the film, saying:

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

She even noted:

“I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!”

So sad!! We really hope this upcoming court date finally gives the songwriter the chance to speak her mind — and without fans having to worry she might not be the voice behind the IG posts. With so much confrontation between both sides of this ongoing battle, it’s good to know the conservatee gets to voice her opinion properly.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think Britney is gearing up to dish? Spill your best guesses in the comments (below)!

