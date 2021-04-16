Britney Spears Releases New Video, Says She Is ‘Totally Fine’ & ‘Extremely Happy’ Amid Fan Concerns!

Britney Spears is here to address all of your burning questions!

On Friday, the 39-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to answer some frequently asked queries from fans — everything from if Spears gets dizzy when she spins to what is with her obsession with a red refrigerator as of late. SPOILER: she thinks it’s cool! But the biggest question the Toxic singer responded to was whether she was okay or not. And here’s what she said….

“Next question, is am I okay? Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home and beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video for yourself (below):

Since posting, many supporters have flooded the comments section to show Spears some love.

“Love you, Brit!!! So happy you’re enjoying yourself and you’re life. You deserve it.” “the first time u are actually answering our questions love u queen” “she actually answered real questions this time and we love to see it” “First of all I am so happy you are doing okay! And I actually was wondering about the spinning and dizzy question haha! YOU ARE A QUEEN!”

However, there were still a ton of people who felt suspicious over the seemingly random video.

“You answer “Am I okay” but we know this still isn’t you hunny” “The way she keeps looking to the side and swaying…” “The way she keeps looking to the side & the strange cuts don’t sit right with me” “she was looking almost whole time to the right like she was reading some script or maybe i’m just overthinking”

The new post marks another rare moment in which the icon has acknowledged the concern surrounding her life. As you may know, the world has become increasingly focused on Britney’s world following the New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears, which highlighted her time in the spotlight and under a controversial conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears. Since then, her loyal followers have expressed their desire to see the momma in control of her life again.

A day before the new video, Spears shared a note with her followers about how she has heard everyone’s outcry:

“So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year … these specific takes have never been seen so it’s sort of new to me !!!! I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that’s A LOT !!!! Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing !!!”

Last month, the star first acknowledged the documentary and admitted to feeling “embarrassed” about the Hulu film, writing:

“My life has always been very speculated …watched … and judged really my whole life !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

And adding fuel to the flame, more speculation rose from her worried fan base after the post as many believed the hitmaker didn’t actually write the lengthy note. It’s been a common theme now as many feel that Britney doesn’t control her social media content — something former makeup artist Billy Brasfield harped on recently. The 44-year-old claimed Spears had told him how she hasn’t had power over her socials in a bit — to which the Crossroads actress has shut down.

Again, all we want is what’s best for Brit. We’re glad to hear she’s enjoying her time off at least. What do U think about Britney’s video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

