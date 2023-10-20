Britney Spears Shades Ex Kevin-Federline’s Short-Lived Rap Career: ‘Bless His Heart’

Move over for a minute, Justin Timberlake! It is time for shade to be thrown at Kevin Federline now!

In her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, Britney Spears shared some thoughts about the 45-year-old former background dancer — and specifically about his former rap career. Kevin released music under the name K-Fed during his marriage to the pop star. His debut song Y’all Ain’t Ready dropped in 2005. The following year, he dropped the song PopoZão and his first (and only) album, Playing With Fire.

Of course, his brief stint in music was nowhere near as successful as Britney’s career. He faced some pretty harsh reviews back then. But what did the 41-year-old singer think of his rap songs? Well, she subtly dissed it in her book! A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Britney recalled Kevin taking his music career “so seriously” during the marriage even though the public was “doubting” him. She added:

“Bless his heart.”

Damn, Britney! For those who don’t know, the term “bless your heart” can be very condescending and demeaning in the South. So it seems Britney didn’t think her ex-hubby’s music was good, no matter how hard he tried! In fact, the momma mentioned in the book that she wished he was more present in their relationship instead of working to become a rapper. Yikes…

We expect Brit to have a lot more shade directed at Kevin to be in the book, so get ready! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU think of K-Fed’s rap career? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]