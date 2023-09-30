Britney Spears Says She’s Taking Sam Asghari Divorce ‘One Day At A Time' As She Gets Cozy With Manager Cade Hudson

Britney Spears is trying to stay positive amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Friday, the 41-year-old pop sensation opened up about her breakup – while sharing some snaps of her getting cozy with longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson. Whoa, what!? She told her fans about how hard it was for her to “reflect” on her past in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me while she’s ending her marriage:

“I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!! I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!! I’m just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!”

Well, she seems to be in great spirits despite everything she’s going through! From there, Britney pivoted her message to talk about her relationship with social media and why she’s fine with everyone using Facetune.

“Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!! Let’s get this straight !!! It’s addicting … but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!! Hey I’m not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I’m like wow this is cool !!! I see things in a brighter way and so what if it’s enhanced !!”

She added:

“I’m just trying to understand people that say they don’t participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who fucking cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!! I love my best friend !!!”

Hmm. Are they just friends, or are could something more be happening here? See the entire post (below):

