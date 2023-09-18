Britney Spears ‘Hardly’ Speaks To Sam Asghari Following Split -- But What About Paul Richard Soliz??

Britney Spears isn’t bothering to keep up with Sam Asghari.

It sounds like following their separation, the Toxic singer and the aspiring actor aren’t really on speaking terms… On Monday, an insider told Us Weekly the exes have “hardly” spoken since he filed for divorce last month:

“[Britney] and Sam have spoken minimally. But hardly at all.”

That’s certainly inneresting, especially given a TikTok detective’s deep dive into their divorce over the weekend… If you missed it, the social media sleuth did the math — it’s now been over 30 days since Sam initially filed for divorce, but Brit has yet to respond. AND the 29-year-old hasn’t filed any motions. There’s a chance that could mean they’re working things out behind-the-scenes, she is paying for his new digs after all! But this new report makes us think otherwise.

The source also spilled to Us Weekly that the Crossroads actress has “cut things off” with Paul Richard Soliz — you know, her former housekeeper with a criminal record? The one that she and Sam maybe allegedly got into an explosive fight over? Yeah. Or maybe the fight was over someone else because a source claimed that whole fling was AFTER she and Sam had already split. In any case, single again or not, Brit apparently has nothing to say to her ex. So anyone hoping for a reconciliation, sorry ’bout it. Truly the end of an era.

What do YOU make of the news, Perezcious readers? What exactly is going on with the status of her and Sam’s divorce?? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!

[Images via Britney Spears & Sam Asghari/Instagram]