Sam Asghari 'Flirty' & 'On The Prowl' At Swanky LA Event Amid Britney Spears Split!

Looks like Sam Asghari is back in the dating game already!

Just a little over a month after confirming his split with Britney Spears, the 29-year-old model appeared to be getting back in the groove of love, according to insiders. On Wednesday, he was spotted at VIP Night Before Dinner ahead of Thursday’s Zodiac Ball to benefit the Children’s Oncology Support Fund. Eyewitnesses seem to think he wasn’t just there for the good cause, though, as one dished to Page Six:

“He seemed flirty. He was very social, on the prowl.”

OMG!

As we previously reported, amid his marriage to the 41-year-old pop star, the Iranian-American actor was accused of disappearing “for months” and at one point was allegedly even cheated on his soon-to-be ex wife. And now, just weeks after they officially called off their marriage, he was spotted at this swanky El Lay gala said to be “dominated by female donors” who are all “very wealthy women.” Like, the attendees were reported to have dropped as much as 20 THOUSAND bucks for a table at the dinner!

The insider described the event as the perfect place for a bachelor:

“It was a feeding frenzy for a single guy.”

Not only that, the source went on to say Sam was very popular amongst the ladies, who were all saying “he is so great, he is amazing.” But it seems like one lady in particular didn’t want anything to do with him! None other than Brit’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears was supposed to attend this gala — but she canceled at the last minute. Why?? Allegedly because she heard the Hot Seat alum was attending!

The insider claimed Jamie Lynn didn’t want to run into her sister’s ex because the paparazzi have been “stalking” his “every move.” It’s also worth mentioning that Sam was very clear that he did NOT want any photos taken of him at this event. Why do U think this is??

All this was taking place while Britney was dealing with the police over a welfare check following her video she posted while dancing with some large butcher knives. Both she and Sam had an eventful evening, it sounds like…

Reactions?? Drop ’em down below.

