It's Over! Brittany Cartwright Files For Divorce From Jax Taylor!

Brittany Cartwright is DONE with Jax Taylor! And apparently (hopefully??) it’s for good this time, as she just filed for divorce!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the reality star filed to end her five-year marriage to her estranged husband on Tuesday! She cited the age-old “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. As fans know, the couple revealed their separation back in February. However, in the court documents, Brittany gave a specific date of separation — January 24, 2024.

When it comes to the custody situation with their 3-year-old son Cruz? The Valley star is seeking primary legal and physical custody, but she is willing to give Jax visitation rights. She also asked the court not to award spousal support to either of them.

As for their assets? Per Page Six, Brittany asked to keep all properties she acquired either by gift or inheritance, as well as before marriage or after the date of separation. The specific nature and debts “have not been ascertained at this time.” The pair’s community assets will be figured out later.

At this time, Jax has not addressed the massive update in their split. Considering Jax left his mental health treatment center this month to film The Valley, though, we bet we’ll get the entire rundown of his real reaction on the show once it airs! Won’t that be something…

After everything Brittany went through in her relationship with Jax, between the cheating, lying, and fighting, we feel safe in saying every Vanderpump Rules fan is shouting that IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME! The guy was never going to change his ways, no matter how much she pleaded with him. We’re glad she finally realized that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you ever think we’d see the day Brittany filed for divorce from Jax? Sound OFF in the comments below!

