Heartbreaking! Christina Hall Gets Josh Hall-Inspired Tattoo Removed Amid Divorce!

Christina Hall is getting rid of any memory of her marriage to Josh Hall!

Amid her bitter divorce, the HGTV star shared that she was getting a tattoo seemingly inspired by her estranged hubby lasered off amid their split! The body art, which appears to say “MRS” (though that hasn’t been confirmed), is tatted on her left ring finger. You know, so even if she wasn’t rocking her wedding band, everyone would still know she was taken… until the split, of course.

In the weeks since her divorce, the Flip or Flop alum has been seen wearing a band-aid to cover up the ink. But now she seems to be done with it altogether!!

On Monday, Christina posted an Instagram Story video of her getting the piece removed by plastic surgeon Jonathan Zelken. She captioned it:

“Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking good care of me …”

Ch-ch-check it out:

Christina Hall Gets Heartbreaking Josh Hall-Inspired Tattoo Removed Amid Divorce!
(c) Christina Hall/Instagram

Here’s a closer look at the tat:

Christina Hall Gets Heartbreaking Josh Hall-Inspired Tattoo Removed Amid Divorce!
(c) Christina Hall/Instagram

Ouch!

Bet she’s regretting that tat — and now she’s hurting in more ways than one!! Oof! Thoughts? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via HGTV/ET/YouTube]

Aug 27, 2024 10:30am PDT

