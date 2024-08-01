Brittany Cartwright Seems To Be Living Her Best Life While Jax Taylor Gives An Update Inside Treatment

Brittany Cartwright is carrying on with her life as her estranged husband Jax Taylor is putting in work on himself in a mental health treatment facility.

As news broke that Jax had checked in for treatment, Brittany was making waves on social media — by partying and having fun with her pals! Just living her best life amid her estranged partner’s tough time! On Tuesday, Britt took to her Instagram Story to share a pic from her at Jax’s Studio City bar alongside Scheana Shay and Vanderpump Villa‘s Marciano Brunette. She followed up with another snap of herself in an orange dress overlooking the water at sunset the next day.

Oh, and the momma also launched a TikTok account! Her first video featured several of her The Valley co-stars, namely Michelle Saniei Lally, Nia Sanchez, Janet Caperna, and Jasmine Goode, plus her pal Melissa Marie, as they lip-synched to audio that cheered:

“We are back baby … we are f**king back … we’re back!”

Hah!



The 35-year-old has yet to address her baby daddy’s mental health struggles. They’re currently separated and haven’t been living together for months while dealing with marriage issues, so we supposed that’s not shocking.

Meanwhile, Jax also made a splash on social media while sharing a sweet message to his son Cruz, seemingly from the mental health center. The father posted a photo of himself giving his son a kiss on the cheek, captioning it:

“Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you so much.”

As Perezcious readers know, a rep for the VPR alum shared earlier this week that after being “candid” about his “struggles” throughout the past few months, Jax decided to seek help. They told TMZ:

“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

The outlet noted that the Bravo show is in the middle of filming its next season, so while Brittany hasn’t spoken out yet, it’s likely this will make it into the show and we’ll hear more from both of them in the episodes to come.

