Brittany Cartwright Posts Empowering (And HOT) Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good!

Brittany Cartwright‘s got it going on!

Just hours after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor following months of marriage issues on Tuesday, Brittany took to her Instagram account to share a HOT new selfie! Posing in a hot pink tank that perfectly highlighted her chest with her long brunette hair flowing over her shoulders, she flashed a sultry smile for the camera! And she captioned the thirst trap with these four words and a sparkle emoji:

“Getting my sparkle back. “

Yes, girl!

Jax is gonna be missing out! But he had his chances! Ch-ch-check it out:

Britt’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay cheered her on in the comments, writing:

“ shining bright baby!”

Alum Dayna Kathan also wrote:

“and we LOVE to see it!!! .”

We really do!

The Valley star Nia Sanchez added:

“Yes!! Love you queen Britt “

Bravo star and pal Zack Wickham also gushed:

“Stunning love you so much .”

Even fans joined in on the celebrating, sharing:

“You got it back gurl” “Heck yes queen you deserve way better” “Yes girl!!! Don’t turn back!” “Breaking unhealthy cycles looks gorgeous on you”

Gotta love all the support!! It’s not easy to walk away from a lover — let alone the father of your child — after so many years. But the reality star is finally putting herself first, and it already seems to be paying off! Thoughts? Share ‘em (below)!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]