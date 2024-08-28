Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jax Taylor 'Gutted' By Brittany Cartwright's Decision To Divorce Him -- And 'Leaning On' Friends! Teresa Giudice Dropped Daughter Milania Off At College & Promptly Made The Moment ALL About Herself! Brittany Cartwright Enjoys Night Out With The Valley Co-Star Hours After Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor! Brittany Cartwright Source Says Divorce Was Necessary For Her To Break Free From 'Tumultuous Cycle' With Jax Taylor: 'A Lot That Has Transpired' In Recent Months Brittany Cartwright Posts Empowering (And HOT) Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good! Brittany Cartwright Once Said EXACTLY What Would Make Her Divorce Jax Taylor! This Is So Telling! Ben Affleck’s Ridiculousness! Real Housewives Of GUILTY! Joe Jonas Misfires! Brittany’s Divorce! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Divorcing!!! RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Nearly Died After Being Misdiagnosed With Sinus Infection! This Is SO Terrifying! Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Breaks Silence On Witness Stand -- DENIES Stealing Clients' Money In Tense Standoff With Prosecutor! Brandi Glanville Says Bravo & Andy Cohen ‘Ruined’ Her Life After RHUGT Co-Star Caroline Manzo’s Sexual Assault Claims! Brandi Glanville Says Andy Cohen Told Her To Hook Up With Bravo Employee & Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll!

Vanderpump Rules

Brittany Cartwright Posts Empowering (And HOT) Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good!

Brittany Cartwright Posts Empowering (And HOT) Thirst Trap After Leaving Jax Taylor For Good!

Brittany Cartwright‘s got it going on!

Just hours after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor following months of marriage issues on Tuesday, Brittany took to her Instagram account to share a HOT new selfie! Posing in a hot pink tank that perfectly highlighted her chest with her long brunette hair flowing over her shoulders, she flashed a sultry smile for the camera! And she captioned the thirst trap with these four words and a sparkle emoji:

“Getting my sparkle back.

Yes, girl!

Related: Jax Taylor Receiving In-Patient Mental Health Treatment

Jax is gonna be missing out! But he had his chances! Ch-ch-check it out:

Britt’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay cheered her on in the comments, writing:

shining bright baby!”

Alum Dayna Kathan also wrote:

“and we LOVE to see it!!!.”

We really do!

The Valley star Nia Sanchez added:

“Yes!! Love you queen Britt

Bravo star and pal Zack Wickham also gushed:

“Stunning love you so much .”

Even fans joined in on the celebrating, sharing:

“You got it back gurl”

“Heck yes queen you deserve way better”

“Yes girl!!! Don’t turn back!”

“Breaking unhealthy cycles looks gorgeous on you”

Gotta love all the support!! It’s not easy to walk away from a lover — let alone the father of your child — after so many years. But the reality star is finally putting herself first, and it already seems to be paying off! Thoughts? Share ‘em (below)!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 28, 2024 07:20am PDT

Share This