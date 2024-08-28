Brittany Cartwright Once Said EXACTLY What Would Make Her Divorce Jax Taylor! This Is So Telling!

Brittany Cartwright made it very clear what Jax Taylor needed to do to win her back months ago amid their separation. But since the 35-year-old reality star filed for divorce from her estranged hubby on Tuesday, we’re guessing he didn’t bother doing it. Or anything else to keep her, from what we’ve seen after years of watching him on Vanderpump Rules!

Back in April, Brittany spelled out exactly what would push her to divorce the 45-year-old House of Villains alum. She told Us Weekly that to stay together they, for starters, needed to be able “to have a serious conversation” that doesn’t end in a heated fight:

“Every time I try to talk to him, it turns into an argument but I’m obviously not going to do this for very long.”

And she remained to her word… Until the momma saw some change in or effort from Jax, she would not entertain the idea of them getting back together!

Brittany explained things were “in his hands if he’s going to fix some things” in their relationship. But at that point, she was “not seeing enough effort” from him! Brittany continued:

“He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted. I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

A person can only take so much before they break, and it sounds like Brittany had enough at this point. But no one can blame her! We mean, this is Jax Taylor. The guy repeatedly lied, cheated, and acted nasty toward Brittany for years! Heck, he even continued drinking and partying with other women after claiming he was “working things out” with his estranged wife — something she wouldn’t have been cool with due to his history. Jax has always been all talk and no action. Girl deserved so much better! Thankfully, she finally realized it.

At the time, Brittany said there was “definitely” a “chance” she and Jax could rekindle their romance. However, the former model needed to put in the work first because Brittany refused to continue with their “toxic situation.” She said:

“But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation. Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologize for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard.”

Oof…

Months later, Brittany has now officially pulled the plug on their marriage. And we bet she did it because Jax barely attempted to save their relationship. She was sick of waiting on him, and we get it! Good for her for not settling and knowing when it’s time to bounce! She already put a lot of energy into this man for far too long, and it’s now time to move on from him once and for all.

