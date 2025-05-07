Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor's 'Rage Texts' From His Time In Rehab -- WOW!

While Jax Taylor was supposed to be working on himself in a mental health facility to deal with his anger issues last summer, you know what else he was doing? Sending gross AF messages to his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright!

The reality star assumed she would get some peace after Jax left for rehab following their massive fight over her fling with his pal Julian Sensley — but no! That was wishful thinking! Instead, the former model blew up her phone with “rage texts” for hours a day! She told her castmates Michelle Lally, Janet Caperna, and her husband Jason Caperna on a car ride to Santa Barbara during Tuesday’s episode of The Valley:

“Ugh, he’s already starting to text. I found out he’s in therapy almost seven hours a day, so they take his phone while he’s in therapy, and then he gets 15 minute breaks in between. So he’s doing therapy, getting his phone, rage texting me. Going back to therapy, getting his phone, rage texting me, going back to therapy.”

Jeez! Brittany continued in a confessional:

“One of the main reasons why Jax is in this mental health facility right now is because of his anger issues, his rage. And I actually thought that whenever he was in there for 30 days, that I would be able to have some kind of peace … how dumb was I?”

Oof. While Jax tried to make it seem to their co-stars that he was enjoying his time in rehab, Brittany told Kristen Doute it was all an act. His “rage texts” say differently! The momma recited some of those messages from Jax, saying:

“I’m not checking on him enough. I’m not being a good wife. Why haven’t I sent him care packages yet. Why haven’t I tried to come visit him yet? It’s been three days.”

Let’s not forget the whole reason Jax is in the facility. The guy injured Brittany when he flipped a table while blowing up on her for dating someone else, something they both agreed they were allowed to do during their separation! Why would she visit or reach out to him or visit after all that? And the rage texts certainly don’t help his case! Throughout the episode, some of the text messages pop up on the screen, including one that reads:

“You took my son from me. Disgusting. You took my job away from me… I’ve worked so hard for two years for this and you took it from me.”

Another said:

“I am doing this for my son…my God your family is the most f**ked up I have ever seen, and they would never do what you did.”

Jax then appeared to accuse Brittany of ruining his career again, writing:

“I will never ever forgive you…you destroyed the only thing that I love doing.”

The one thing that has remained consistent with Jax Taylor since day one of Vanderpump Rules? The man cannot take any sort of accountability for his actions. Read the receipts (below):

WTF…

Ultimately, Brittany saw these texts as a sign that Jax wasn’t committed to getting help. She urged him to take everything seriously for himself and their 4-year-old son, Cruz. You can watch Brittany talk about the disgusting messages (below):

Since then, the former SUR bartender was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD. He also later got sober-ish following a decades-long battle with cocaine addiction. Jax made some huge changes in his life after the whole ordeal with Britt — except for when it comes to his controlling behavior. According to Brittany, that remains the same. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if she (unfortunately) still gets a good amount of rage texts from him to this day. Ugh.

