Brittany Cartwright BLASTS Jax Taylor For Still Being 'Super Controlling' After Their Breakup!

Jax Taylor may have made some major changes in his life recently, but not when it comes to how he treats his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright! That is what she has claimed!

It is no secret that the former couple have had a tumultuous co-parenting relationship since they separated last year. Britt has been very open about that fact over the past few months. What has caused a lot of the tension? As the 35-year-old reality star previously shared, part of it stems from her trust issues with Jax after all the hurt he caused her amid his decades-long struggles with cocaine addiction. Now, she claims he also keeps trying to control her life! Even after the breakup!

Brittany told Us Weekly in an interview on Friday while promoting the second season of The Valley:

“He very much is still focused on what I’m doing a lot of the time. The constant, like, ‘Who are you with? Are you talking to anybody? Are you this? Are you that?’”

UGH!

The Vanderpump Rules alum knows she and Jax not only film a reality show together but co-parent their 3-year-old son Cruz. However, she believes the former model’s involvement in her personal life is strange! And Brittany is not wrong! He can’t dictate what she does with her life or who she is with. Unless something involves their kid, it’s none of his business. Brittany said:

“It’s weird that I still feel like he’s controlling things in my life. He’s super, super controlling in different ways. I feel like I haven’t spoken on how negative things really have been between us.”

Well, fans got a pretty good picture of how it has been so far! As we mentioned, Brittany hasn’t been shy about discussing their rocky co-parenting situation. She’s even been adamant that his behavior hasn’t improved despite him getting somewhat sober this year. Yet while Brittany says she hasn’t spoken about “how negative things” have been between them, people think differently! They feel she talks about their situation “all the time,” per the momma. However, she argued she is just responding to questions — or defending herself — about her dynamic with Jax:

“I’m defending myself for things that were said and podcasts and different things. The show’s coming out, and there’s trailers, and there’s this and that.”

Once the new season does begin to air on Tuesday, Brittany thinks fans will see how bad things have gotten between them! She continued:

“Things are a lot worse than people think. Just the controlling aspect of everything — wanting to know where I’m at, what I’m doing 24/7. You’ll see throughout the season. … They’re gonna be like, ‘Wow. She went through all of this?’ And just because he is trying to be a better person doesn’t mean that it’s actually better.”

Fans already got a taste of what to expect from the trailer! In it, Brittany accused Jax of spying on her in her house, saying he had “people watching me” as she tried to cover up the interior security cameras. So gross.

The former SUR waitress then expressed to Us that she wants to be Taylor’s “biggest supporter,” especially while on his sobriety journey. However, he has done so much over the years that it is hard for her. At this point, she said “all the trust is gone,” adding:

“It’s gonna take a long time. It’s just complicated. Whenever you don’t trust somebody anymore and to get that back, it’s gonna be very hard. I don’t think that he realized how much damage he did to me.”

Damage that he is still doing through his controlling ways, apparently! Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch the new season of The Valley for more insight into Jax and Brittany’s post-divorce relationship, or lack thereof? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/Access Hollywood/YouTube]