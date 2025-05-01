Brittany Cartwright Faces Backlash For 'Icky' Jax Taylor Sex Comments -- Here's Her Response To Angry Fans!

Brittany Cartwright is clapping back at the fans criticizing her comments about her sex life with Jax Taylor!

ICYMI, she was asked to rate her estranged husband’s bedroom skills on a scale of 1 to 10 during a new episode of Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday. Typical Andy Cohen question, right? Her response? She was NOT satisfied with his abilities most of the time! Brittany said:

“There was times when he was about a seven or an eight, but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing… I’d say, a two or three.”

Brittany Cartwright candidly rates Jax Taylor's skills in the bedroom #TheValley #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LJs4SThvr2 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 30, 2025

Ouch! We guess we weren’t too surprised — between his cocaine confessions and advice to men…

Related: Jax Taylor Suffering Brutal Career Blow Due To ‘Disgusting’ Behavior!

The thing is, Jax is the number one villain of The Valley group. You’d think fans would be on her side and praise her for the burn, right? However, she shockingly faced a lot of backlash online! When E! News posted her remarks on Instagram, people took to the comments section to slam Britt, saying:

“Why would you publicly announce that about someone.” “He’s not my favorite person I don’t even really like the man…but some things should really be kept to ourselves..” “I mean, I hate Jax as much as anyone else, but this feels icky. Like, you have a child together. A human who will have access to ALL of this information when he’s older.”

Yeesh! Well, Brittany saw the hate and hopped into the comments to defend herself! She wrote:

“Let’s be clear, I was ASKED this question on WWHL and it’s my right, after all the s**t I have been through, to answer honestly.”

Damn right! Let’s not forget, she was the one being mistreated!

Plus, this is the LEAST of what the couple needs to worry about their son Cruz hearing one day! Jax has a lot of explaining to do himself, like how he cheated on Brittany (and others) or injured her after flipping a table and more…

But what do YOU think? Should Brittany have said nothing? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]