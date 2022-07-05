WNBA Star Brittney Griner Begs Biden To Get Her Out Of Russia After Being Detained For MONTHS

Brittney Griner has written an open letter to President Joe Biden pleading for her freedom.

The WNBA star is reaching out in the wake of being locked up in a Russian prison since February. Brittney was detained on February 17 on suspicion of drug smuggling after authorities allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

You may be thinking how dire things must be looking if she’s asking for help from the POTUS! And you’d be right! She explained in a handwritten note:

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

What a scary thought to be alone with…

The letter arrived to the White House on Monday (yes, the 4th of July) which Brittney specifically mentioned holds a new significance now:

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

No kidding! Freedom is something we really take for granted here in the States… though taking hash oil on an airplane is still probably going to get you thrown in prison here, too — as it’s still considered a Schedule 1 narcotic. Just sayin’.

The Phoenix Mercury star acknowledged that Biden must be “dealing with so much,” but asked him directly:

“Please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees.”

She added:

“Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore.”

As someone who really seems to believe in Biden, she’s putting a lot of faith in him. Frankly a little more than we have at the moment considering how little he’s doing to help all the women in the US who just got stripped of their health rights.

Brittney also touched on some of the things she misses most — namely, her wife Cherelle Griner:

“I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Heartbreaking!

Cherelle definitely shares the same “terrified” feelings as Brittney, as she sat down Tuesday with CBS to reveal about her wife:

“She doesn’t say words like that lightly. That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. And you know, I share those same sentiments.”

Could you imagine just not knowing??! That truly IS terrifying! She added:

“We are doing everything that we can in our own strength to ask to meet with the President and to request that they do everything they can to get her home.”

Brittney appeared in court Saturday for her first hearing, with the next one being slated for Thursday. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. In Russia… Eesh!

Do YOU think Biden can — or will — do anything to help??

