Khloé Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Spotted Partying With Multiple Women In Las Vegas Club

Tristan Thompson is living what he considers to be his best life! Honestly, we’re just happy he’s single — so he can actually do whatever he wants this time!

The NBA star was spotted by fans and paparazzi cameras early on Sunday morning at a nightclub in Las Vegas, and he wasn’t alone. In fact, according to TMZ, the basketball star was with at least three other people — one unidentified man, and two women were close by his side.

Eyewitnesses at the establishment, Marquee Nightclub in Sin City, reported that the group was “definitely together the whole time” and seemed to be enjoying the party, according to the news outlet. They danced with each other all night, chatted, enjoyed drinks — the whole thing!

More interestingly, the outlet reported that Tristan and one of the women “were very touchy-feely” throughout the night. The news org reports Tristan “looked to be holding on to her tight,” at one point in the evening even “whispering in her ear.” The whole crew left at about 3:00 a.m. local time, but TMZ notes they weren’t sure who all was involved besides Tristan — as it was “not anyone we recognize in his immediate circle.”

OK then! As for his ex-partner Khloé Kardashian, well, she hopefully doesn’t care! And she shouldn’t! They’re not together any more, he’s a single man, and he can do as he pleases. And in this outing, it appears he’s doing what he’s always done, all over again.

We just wish he’d meet his son, too. Just saying!!

BTW, you can see the pics HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

