Wendy Williams Show DELETED From YouTube & Fans Are Furious: They're 'Trying To Erase' Her Legacy

It’s officially the end of an era.

Just days after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end (without its famous host in the purple seat), the series’ YouTube channel was also seemingly deleted. Variety was first to report the shocking update on Monday as fans began to notice that a decade’s worth of iconic interviews had suddenly vanished from the internet.

As of this publication, the daytime series’ official YouTube page does not come up when searched and there are no official videos on the platform. The show’s website has also been disabled. Gone in the blink of an eye…

Given the already controversial nature of Wendy’s ousting and the cancelation of her show amid her ongoing health battle, this latest decision to delete all her content has rubbed fans the wrong way. Taking to Twitter to hash out their feelings, one user complained:

“The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles.”

They followed up by addressing how disrespectful the decision to take down all the content was, adding:

“It might be archived or cleared out for the new Sherri Shepherd Show to use in the fall but this is a travesty and a slap in the face to such a pioneer of daytime tv. They truly left us with NOTHING.”

Seriously, that’s 13 YEARS of clips just down the drain. Many fans had similar thoughts to share, writing:

“I really feel some type of way the Wendy Williams YouTube channel is gone” “They are trying to erase Wendy Williams’ legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel.” “I watched The Wendy Williams show every weekday morning while I was battling depression, and I could always count on her to give me a good laugh! I love her. It’s sad that her legacy has come to this…” “WENDY WILLIAMS this is SERIOUSLY unbelievable deleting her YOUTUBE channel WOW I loved watching WENDY’S episodes this is SO unbelievable how they are treating WW #WendyWilliams” “i watched wendy williams everyday after school from 6-12th grade,,, give her the respect she deserves !!!!!”

Aw! Wendy really earned a place is so many people’s hearts — it’s sad to think nobody will get to relive the fun times!

Distraught by the news, plenty of others took to Twitter with some hilarious reactions to the sad update, adding:

wendy williams show youtube page had been deleted 🙁 thank u queen for all the content pic.twitter.com/JqxZda4ag3 — tit (@lauradelray) July 5, 2022

They have erased Wendy Williams from YouTube pic.twitter.com/iU3n3tYrDm — Omar ???? (@DarkSkinnedPrue) July 4, 2022

They deleted Wendy Williams YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/CjLwsTRGBe — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) July 5, 2022

Wait, so…

– they cancelled her show

– claim she was too sick (when irl she wasn’t) to continue working

– Now ALL of her past shows have been deleted from YouTube? Who did #WendyWilliams piss of? pic.twitter.com/ZwBRfyd8Aw — Sam- The Marketing Strategist for Small Businesses (@IamMoni7) July 5, 2022

As we said: a lot of fans are pissed off!

Sherri Shepherd better watch out because lots of upset viewers are also placing the blame for Wendy’s alleged mistreatment onto her! Take a look at one scathing fan’s take on the situation:

RIP Wendy Williams After Show ???? they’re being straight up nasty quickly deleting her YouTube channel. The After Show was pure comedy ???????????? I hope Sherri’s show is cancelled after its sympathy third season, better if done earlier! Snake!!! https://t.co/Sjnsb7wJV5 — PKMN Trainer Jeremy (@jeremytyson) July 5, 2022

Yeesh!

It’s so sad to see her epic run on daytime TV come to such a devastating end. While the 57-year-old is supposedly focused on “new beginnings” and “new business endeavors,” according to an ET source, we’d have to imagine seeing her life’s work vanish must be so infuriating! Though the insider did suggest that Wendy is actually doing well, all things considered, saying late last month:

“[She is] extremely happy and focused on new beginnings and being in the most amazing position in life.”

Knowing “she doesn’t have to work another day in her life if she doesn’t choose to” has added a lot of relief, the insider continued:

“[She] wants to fall in love and knows that’s exactly what she deserves after dedicating 37 years of her life to radio and television.”

Hopefully, if Wendy does decide to take up a new entertainment venture (such as podcasting), she’s treated with the respect her diehard fans believe she deserves! In the meantime, we are sending her lots of love as she embarks on her next chapter. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think deleting Wendy’s YT channel was shady AF?!

