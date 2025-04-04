MORE Beckham Family Drama! Brooklyn Is Feuding With Younger Brother Romeo Over His Girlfriend!

The drama never ends for the Beckham family!

It turns out brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham are now feuding! Why, you may ask? It all has to do with Romeo’s girlfriend! According to TMZ on Thursday, sources connected to the family claimed the siblings are not on speaking terms because of the 22-year-old model’s relationship with Kim Turnball.

The story goes that Brooklyn dated Kim several years before her romance with Romeo! What! However, jealousy is NOT the cause of the rift! The aspiring photographer or chef or whatever has moved on and is happily married to Nicola Peltz. The issue, sources say, is that the couple (Yes, this also involves Nicola) doesn’t trust that Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo, causing serious tension between them!

TMZ reported that the feud started in December, one month after Romeo went Instagram official with his boo. Things have only gotten worse from there! In fact, it is at the point that Brooklyn and Nicola refuse to be anywhere near Kim now — even if it means missing out on important family events!

That is why the pair were absent from dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations over the weekend, per the insiders. The whole family had been there, including Romeo and Kim, but Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be found! The former forward even posted a family pic from David’s party on Wednesday with the caption, “Family is everything,” but he did not even bother to tag his brother or sister-in-law! Damn! What a snub!

And that is not the only family get-together Brooklyn and Nicole skipped! They also didn’t attend mom Victoria Beckham’s fashion show last month! Insiders allege it is all because Kim was present! Then, Brooklyn and Nicola were not invited to a soccer game between Inter Miami CF and LAFC with Romeo, Kim, Victoria, and David this week — even though it took place in Los Angeles, where they live.

Yikes…

The signs are all there! Something definitely seems up! What do David and Victoria think about all this? Do they agree with Brooklyn and Nicola? NO! Insiders say that they are fully supportive of the romance with Kim, as they trust her around Romeo! This seems pretty obvious since the Spice Girls alum and former soccer player keeps having her around at all these family functions! However, those feelings could change! Just make sure to wear a custom VB gown on the wedding day — if Kim and Romeo ever get to that point! You don’t want to have to go through what Nicola allegedly did! LOLz!

The 26-year-old doesn’t feel the same way, though. He’s reportedly super protective of his younger bro and doesn’t harbor any ill will towards him. It’s just that he doesn’t approve of the relationship with Kim at the end of the day. Oof! It sounds like Brooklyn is only trying to look out for his brother, but at what cost? He might be pushing him away more than helping him out!

We hate to hear that they aren’t in a good place! The Beckham family has always been so close, so seeing Romeo and Brooklyn in this spot is sad. What are your reactions to the latest Beckham family drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kim Turnball/Instagram]