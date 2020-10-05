Brooklyn Beckham Got THIS Body Part Of Fiancée Nicola Peltz Tattooed On Himself!

She got a ring, he got inked!

We told you Brooklyn Beckham proposed to Nicola Peltz back in July — after dating for just seven months — with an enormous emerald-cut sparkler that’s rumored to be valued at over $250k. But he seems to have recently gotten something just as meaningful (and even more permanent) to symbolize their love.

While posing for mum Victoria Beckham‘s ‘Posh Is Back’ campaign on Instagram, the 21-year-old seemingly revealed a new tat on the back of his neck, a pair of gorgeous eyes.

The thing is, he was doing his fiancée’s makeup at the time, so the ink could be seen juxtaposed to Nicola’s face, and well… It didn’t take fans long to put two and two together! Take a look for yourself (below):

Eye see!

Those definitely look like the same orbs to us! Such great, subtle ink. Better than just her name in cursive anyway, dontcha think?

It seems like these two couldn’t be more in love! However, not everyone is feeling it… Lexy Panterra, who dated Beckham in 2018 for about a year, explained to The Sun just after the engagement news broke that she isn’t so sure things will last between the pair due to her ex’s immaturity:

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged. It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

The dancer and performer added about the 21-year-old (below):

“I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

Brooklyn has had a couple other serious relationships in the past before the Bates Motel actress, including Chloë Grace Moretz and model Hana Cross, along with some flings, too. Panterra, who met Beckham at Coachella, confessed his lack of maturity at the time was one of the driving forces behind their breakup:

“We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend. I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.”

TBH, that’s not too surprising! They had a big age gap, with Lexy being 29 and Brooklyn 10 years her junior. She added:

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

What do U think of Brooklyn’s new ink? And his relationship for that matter?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

