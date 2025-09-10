Bruce Willis' Wife Admits She Almost Divorced Him Before Diagnosis -- She Thought He'd Fallen Out Of Love!

It’s hard to imagine now… but before she knew what was going on with him, Emma Heming almost left Bruce Willis!

In a new profile with Vanity Fair on Friday, the former model opened up about their relationship troubles — before his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023. While the couple once had such a “romantic, beautiful story,” things started to change a few years ago. Emma noticed Bruce began acting differently. She previously shared that the once “talkative and very engaged” husband and father became quieter. The Die Hard star was now “removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate.”

He just wasn’t the man she fell in love with back in 2007 anymore, and she had no idea why. She recalled to Vanity Fair:

“What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off. And I just couldn’t figure it out.”

Of course poor Emma had no idea he had a mental health issue. She questioned if he’d fallen out of love with her! We mean, wouldn’t you worry if your man grew distant with you? She even wondered if Bruce was someone she wanted to be with anymore. Oof.

It got so bad she even almost divorced the Moonlighting alum at one point! She said:

“I felt like my marriage was crumbling.”

How heartbreaking! Emma noted she’s so removed from feeling that way it’s tough to even recall:

“It’s so hard right now for me to tap into that time of our life.”

Makes sense. Her world got flipped upside down soon after, and it’s gotta be hard to see things any other way once you know the truth. And of course, that truth was devastating…

What Emma didn’t know at the time was that he had FTD. Sections of his brain, which control his language and behavior, were dying. He was suffering from aphasia and finding it more difficult to speak at all. It’s the reason Bruce wasn’t acting like Bruce anymore.

Thankfully Emma didn’t leave him. And of course once she found out, there was no way she wasn’t going to stand by his side. She even stepped into the new role of his caregiver, making the hard but necessary decisions during this tough battle. And while she handled the responsibilities by herself in the beginning, she hired a team of care professionals, which allows her to feel like “his wife again.” However, their dynamic is also naturally different now. The CocoBaba founder explained:

“It doesn’t even feel like this ‘husband and wife’ thing. We’re almost past that. I don’t know what you call this, but it’s something else. I just feel very connected to him, and I don’t know what that label would be. It’s just deeper. He’s my person.”

Aww…

