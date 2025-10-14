Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Michael Jackson Bombshell! FIVE Siblings Who Defended MJ For Years Say He Molested Them, Too! Wife Of Matlock Star Fired Over Alleged Sexual Assault Gets Nasty Online About His Accuser Co-Star! Matlock Star Leah Lewis Speaks Out After Co-Star David Del Rio Is Fired From Show Over Her Sexual Assault Allegation Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Allegedly Beat His Own Mother While High On Nitrous Oxide -- And Streamed It In Terrifying Instagram Live! Kim Zolciak Forced Daughter Ariana Biermann To Laser Off Her Freckles At 14! WTF! CNN Dragged For 'Sexist' & 'Problematic' Taylor Swift Article Saying 'It's Finally Open Season' On Her! Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Charli XCX Of Shading Travis Kelce By Liking THIS Savage Post! Diddy Writes Remorseful Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sentencing -- You Buyin' It?? Did Big Brother Villain's Girlfriend TAKE HIM BACK?! These Photos Suggest... Amy Duggar King Reveals The Terror She Felt When She Confronted Josh About Molestation Scandal: He Had 'The Creepiest Smile' Donald Trump Drops 'N-Word' In Speech To Military Generals -- But It's Not QUITE What You Think... Prisoned Adult Film Star Austin Wolf BANNED From Watching Porn After His Release!

True Crime

Creepy New Video Of Bryan Kohberger Calmly Grocery Shopping Hours After Idaho Murders! 

Creepy New Video Of Bryan Kohberger Calmly Grocery Shopping Hours After Idaho Murders

A chilling new video shows convicted killer Bryan Kohberger casually grocery shopping — just hours after he brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death.

In the footage, first obtained by crime podcaster Gray Hughes Investigates late last month, the former criminology student is seen entering a Costco on November 13, 2022, in a green shirt and black pants. He takes a sip from a water bottle and is stopped by an employee from going any farther because he didn’t have a membership card. Kohberger places his hand in his pocket, seemingly trying to search for the card. And after a brief conversation, he exits the super center just after 12:30 p.m. while drinking from the water bottle again.

Related: Woman Allegedly Broke Into Boyfriend’s Home And Sliced Open His WHAT!

Throughout the interaction, Kohberger is eerily calm. And he maintains that demeanor in other parts of the surveillance footage. The 30-year-old drives out of the Costco parking lot and heads over to a different grocery store a few minutes later. There, he uses the self-checkout station before leaving at around 1:00 p.m. Watch the footage (below):

This is so creepy. Kohberher just went about his day as if he hadn’t viciously murdered Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin hours before.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Moscow Police Department/Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 14, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This