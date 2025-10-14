Creepy New Video Of Bryan Kohberger Calmly Grocery Shopping Hours After Idaho Murders! 

A chilling new video shows convicted killer Bryan Kohberger casually grocery shopping — just hours after he brutally stabbed four University of Idaho students to death.

In the footage, first obtained by crime podcaster Gray Hughes Investigates late last month, the former criminology student is seen entering a Costco on November 13, 2022, in a green shirt and black pants. He takes a sip from a water bottle and is stopped by an employee from going any farther because he didn’t have a membership card. Kohberger places his hand in his pocket, seemingly trying to search for the card. And after a brief conversation, he exits the super center just after 12:30 p.m. while drinking from the water bottle again.

Throughout the interaction, Kohberger is eerily calm. And he maintains that demeanor in other parts of the surveillance footage. The 30-year-old drives out of the Costco parking lot and heads over to a different grocery store a few minutes later. There, he uses the self-checkout station before leaving at around 1:00 p.m. Watch the footage (below):

This is so creepy. Kohberher just went about his day as if he hadn’t viciously murdered Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin hours before.

