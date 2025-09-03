Idaho Murders Bombshell! Proof Bryan Kohberger Spoke With His Mom About The Killings!

There’s still shocking information coming out about the University of Idaho murders. And this latest is… something else.

As we previously reported, Bryan Kohberger contacted his mother multiple times less than two hours after the murders. Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert on the case, told People last month that records show the criminology grad student spoke to Maryann Kohberger on November 13, 2022. The first time she picked up was at 6:17 a.m., shortly after Kohberger returned to his home on the Washington State University campus. They talked for 36 minutes. He then called Maryann again at 8:03 a.m. The two chatted for 54 minutes — this time as he drove back to the scene of the crime. All while Xana Kernolde, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves lay dead, yet to be discovered.

What did the mother and son discuss? We may never know since Kohberger won’t say a word about the murders for now. The chances of the 30-year-old ever spilling the details about the calls with Momma are slim to none! However, it is interesting that Kohberger called his mother right after the crime, right? It certainly put many in mind of Brian Laundrie, who reached out to his parents multiple times after murdering his girlfriend Gabby Petito, sparking claims his mom knew what happened and tried to cover it up. As for Kohberger’s mother? Maryann reportedly encouraged her boy to plead not guilty for the longest time… That’s all we know. Or all we knew.

While the content of those initial calls is a mystery, we now know this: it looks like Kohberger DID speak to Maryann about the murders eventually! And we don’t mean after his arrest! Heather and her husband Jared Barnhart revealed on NewsNation’s Banfield on Tuesday that the pair talked on the phone again four days after the brutal slayings. But here’s the big news this time — Maryann sent her son an article about the crime! What?! As Jared laid out:

“He was on the phone with her for hours (on Nov. 17, 2022), but that night … he received a link from his mom.”

According to Jared, the post was “basically describing how Xana had bruises on her body and how she had put up such a fight.” Kohberger did not text Maryann back. However, when you look at the timeline, the text was sent at the exact time they were talking on the phone! And that leads the two experts to conclude Maryann and Bryan were discussing the murders at the time! Jared explained:

“Looking at the timeline a little bit, you can tell that they’re actually speaking on the phone. What that tells us, and we can assume, is that they were talking about the Idaho murders on that night, and then the next morning, there’s just kind of nothing.”

Why would she send him an unrelated link during their conversation? The only reasonable assumption is that they were talking about the crime, and Maryann referenced reading an article about it during the conversation — then sent it along. Right?? But it gets weird after that. Jared continued:

“And then this text about coffee beans. And then this second text that said, ‘Yes, still there. Same girl, very sweet to the two older lady customers there.’”

There is zero context to Maryann’s following messages, which makes Jared think Kohberger must have been DELETING his texts to his mom. The only other option is that he was speaking to her on the phone, and she was texting him back responses later? He suggested:

“But there’s also this complicating factor that they’re on the phone all the time, and so the context could just be a voice call that we don’t have the words for.”

That seems less likely to us, but who knows with boomers and texting. No offense, just… they do things differently sometimes. LOLz! Either way, texting or on the phone, it’s clear now from the link she sent that they were talking about the murders.

Jared further noted the link was sent to Kohberger on the same day he was writing grievance letters to his professors to keep his TA position at Washington State University, where he was pursuing a doctorate in criminology. The guy had a horrible reputation at the college. Many female students complained about his “creepy” as well as “rude and belittling behavior toward women.” One professor even told colleagues that he would one day be caught “harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing” students if he ever became a teacher!

Kohberger was a walking red flag! A hated guy on campus! However, Kohberger maintained his professors were wrong about him. Heather told Banfield:

“He wrote not one but two letters of grievance, explaining … why he needed the teaching assistant role, what it meant to him. And then in a second one, was saying why the professors were wrong. So why they were wrong: He is a good student, he has a good GPA, he can be both a good student and a TA, and deserves that role.”

We wonder if he spoke to his mom about that stuff, too. You know, more normal stuff, like how college is going, and not… did you see this brutal detail about the murders down the street?

It’s all chilling. We wish we could somehow learn what really went down on those calls… Watch the entire interview with Jared and Heather (below):

