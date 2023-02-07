Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is Getting LOVE LETTERS & SEXY PHOTOS From This Single Mom!

Plenty of people are following the case of the University of Idaho murders closely, but this is a little too close.

As you likely know Bryan Kohberger is facing murder charges for the brutal killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The amount of evidence against him is already massive and only growing. The criminology student will almost certainly be found guilty of these shocking crimes — and may even get the death penalty, an extremely rare punishment in Idaho. For most that makes him one of the most despicable figures in the news today. For at least one woman, all of that makes him prime dating material.

Yeah, we can’t believe we’re writing this either…

Related: Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Murder Victims On Instagram

A single mom named Brittney Hislope has revealed on social media that she’s been writing love letters to the accused quadruple murderer. Not just that, she’s been sending him sexy photos to go with them!

Hislope, the mother of a teenager — a 16-year-old, not that much younger than the 20- and 21-year-old victims of these awful murders — apparently thinks Kohberger is her ideal man. The Somerset, Kentucky gal started posting about her newfound infatuation on January 4, less than a week after Kohberger’s surprise arrest. In a series of lengthy posts, the 35-year-old writes that she’s absolutely “lovesick” for the alleged killer and has been trying to reach him:

“With me being deprived of a love and sex life for so long, and only wanting one with someone I truly want wholeheartedly, with my feelings for Bryan I’ve had to be true to myself in reaching out to him.”

Just this past Friday she explained that seeing Kohberger’s mugshot for the first time “penetrated something in me emotionally.” Hislope believes it’s because he’s her “twin flame” soul and they’re meant to be together. She described thinking about him

“Some people may not understand that with Bryan being my love interest that I’m fixated on, I don’t think of being with others in the ways that I think of being with him. Thoughts of being with him also give me sensations that I wouldn’t get when thinking of someone else, because I have deep feelings for Bryan and am fixated on him although I don’t know how he feels about me and if there’s someone else he wants instead, even though that wouldn’t be ideal for my divine masculine counterpart to be that way.”

Wow.

But she wants everyone to know it’s not just sexual attraction:

“Although when I have thoughts of being with him in certain ways it gives me bodily sensations that are real, although you may not understand what I’m meaning, I also feel a love for him that isn’t just sexual in nature.”

If you’re thinking this has nothing to do with soulmates or love but is just Hislope’s weird kink for convicts… HOW DARE YOU, HE’S HER TWIN FLAME! But also, yeah, looks like you’re right.

Related: How Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Making Long Distance Work

After seeing the FB writings, the New York Post did a little digging and found that the single mom has done this before. In 2018, she apparently wrote about sending love letters to — and even visiting!!! — a man named Cody Hall, who was convicted of the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Pulaski County, Kentucky, as well as attacking two women, one of whom was his own sister, with a machete. She wrote that she was “completely and truly in love with him” — but Hall evidently didn’t feel the same way. He apparently blocked her from visiting him anymore.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm whether Kohberger has received any of these love letters. But considering she went to the lengths of actually visiting the last guy definitely, we’re guessing she’s serious. Well, maybe that’s not the right word for it, but we mean she’s not bluffing about sending the letters and pics.

What do YOU think about women who fall in love with murderers?

[Image via Monroe County Correctional Facility/Brittney Hislope/Facebook]