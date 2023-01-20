Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Murder Victims On Instagram -- And Showed Up At Their Workplace!

In the weeks since Bryan Kohberger‘s arrest, we’ve learned the police had a surprising amount of evidence against the criminology student. But if he really is guilty of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, what was his motive??

The search for an explanation to these heinous crimes has led investigators — police and press alike — to search for any connection between Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student at Washington State University, and the four undergrads at the University of Idaho across the border in Moscow, Idaho.

One thing that seems clear: Kohberger was around. We learned from the probable cause affidavit that his cell phone data proved he was near where they were over and over. But how close did he get??

Well, according to a new report, he at least visited their place of work. And more than once. Maddie and Xana worked as servers at a restaurant called the Mad Greek. A former employee told People they remember him coming in at least twice; they say he ordered vegan pizza. What’s still unclear is if either young woman waited on him, or if they were even present when he stopped by. People confirmed through their investigation source that police have already spoken to co-workers, as well as collecting surveillance footage from the restaurant.

But it’s not likely that’s where he first saw them. According to another report from the outlet, Kohberger followed all three female victims — Maddie, Xana, and Kaylee — on Instagram. There are several accounts posing as Kohberger’s, but according to People the real one has already been deleted — as is often the case with murder suspects. But before it was taken down, the mag confirmed he followed all three girls.

This comes a couple days after a claim from an inside source that he was repeatedly messaging one of the young women, though they would not say which one. The investigation insider explained:

“Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.”

The victim apparently never responded. If Kohberger was frustrated, he didn’t show it, said the source — he just kept trying. But whichever girl it was, she may never have even seen the messages. The investigation source says they’re “still trying to determine how aware the victims were of his existence.”

As we’ve reported, the young women seem to have been aware of a stalker situation. They told an acquaintance someone had been following Kaylee around — leading them to travel in a large group whenever possible. Was Kohberger this person? Was Kaylee the girl he was messaging over and over?

So many questions still to answer…

