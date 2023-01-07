Buffalo Bills Star Damar Hamlin 'Moving In A Positive Direction' After NFL Game Collapse -- Breathing Tube Removed & Talking To Family!

Damar Hamlin has taken a turn for the better after his scary collapse during a “Monday Night Football” match earlier this week.

The 24-year-old defensive back was playing in a matchup between the visiting Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals. Early in the first quarter, he was involved in what appeared to be a normal tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After the two men had stood up, players began to walk back to their huddles, but Damar stumbled backwards and collapsed on the ground. Immediately, trainers and medical personnel rushed out onto the field — fans watching could see this was serious.

Related: At Least 10 People Shot At French Montana Music Video Shoot

According to reporters covering the game, trainers wasted no time, giving the collapsed player life-saving CPR. After several minutes of work, an ambulance drove onto the field. There, first responders kept working to stabilize him as they rushed him into the vehicle. Late Monday night the NFL released a statement saying the football star was in critical condition and a breathing tube had been put in. So, so scary…

On Tuesday the Bills released a statement revealing the young man had suffered “cardiac arrest” although the cause for the condition is unclear:

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Luckily, on Friday, we were given some wonderful updates by the team. On Twitter, they wrote:

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Amazing!!

Furthermore, Damar got to connect with his teammates and friends via FaceTime:

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” “

Ch-ch-check out the updates (below):

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

During a news conference on Thursday from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Doctor Timothy Pritts said once the NFL star woke up, the first thing he communicated through writing was asking if his team had won the game:

“When he asked, ‘Did we win?’ the answer is, ‘Yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.”

It’s so great to hear Damar is doing so much better, we’re sending him love and light as he continues in his recovery.

[Image via YouTube/Damar Hamlin]