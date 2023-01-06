At Least 10 People Shot At French Montana Music Video Shoot In Miami

At least 10 people were shot and seriously wounded outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida late on Thursday night. They had been there watching rapper French Montana film a music video.

The shooting took place at The Licking just before 8:00 p.m. local time, according to cops. Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend was on the scene working on visuals with another rapper, Rob49, when shots rang out after some kind of dispute in the crowd. According to WSVN, a group of people had gathered outside as filming took place. While the crowd was standing around, one person in it was robbed of their wallet and and watch, reportedly by a person who was carrying a gun. The situation escalated, and as the crowd began to disperse, shots rang out.

Ced Mogul, a witness identified by WSVN as being on the scene at the restaurant when everything occurred, recalled how quickly the situation turned deadly:

“It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, you know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ;can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

OMG…

Police responded to the scene immediately. They found multiple victims and started delivering medical care while securing the area and looking for suspects. At least one source relayed to NBC 6 South Florida reporter Ryan Nelson that Rob49 was reportedly among those wounded in the shooting:

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

As paramedics arrived to treat those victims, it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were shot. Both WFOR-TV and WSVN report police sources say there appear to have been at least 10 wounded. Those numbers may change, though. Cops note several shooting victims transported themselves to local hospitals before receiving paramedic or ambulance help.

Thankfully, as of early Friday morning, there have been no reports of any deaths from the shooting. We hope that continues to be the case as this investigation wears on. Still, at least one person is listed in critical condition right now.

Regardless, it was a traumatic and chaotic scene. Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue spoke to WSVN during the aftermath and explained how cops were frantically trying to secure the crime scene and work the facts of the case:

“We’re still working [the scene]. There’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases. We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

As for French Montana, TMZ reports it is “unclear” if he was hit. However, a witness spoke to that outlet and said French’s security team “got him out of the area safely and without incident.” So, that’s good.

TMZ also published new, additional footage from the aftermath of the violent attack. It is scary and graphic, so be warned before viewing it. But if you wish to do so you can see some of the scene HERE. So awful…

Police have not yet announced whether they have a lead on any suspects. Their investigation is continuing into Friday morning, per 7 News Miami. Here is more from the scene:

We share our well wishes for those who were shot and otherwise affected at the scene. And we hope for a speedy and full recovery for the wounded. What an awful experience. Sending love and light…

