Bunnie Xo Defends Staying With Jelly Roll After He Cheated!

Bunnie Xo knows she made the right choice to stay with Jelly Roll — even though he cheated.

In case you didn’t hear, we previously reported on how the country crooner owned up to having an affair some time ago. He completely confessed to everything — the cheating, the heartbreak, and his growth. All in all, it was a pretty good response and way to move on after something so awful. But, of course, not everyone condones the decision to stay with a cheater, contrition or no.

On her Instagram Stories, the Dumb Blonde Podcast host revealed she received a comment about her marriage which read:

“Oh my dear. Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since. I’m super bummed. We can’t look up to you now. Where are your friends. How can anyone support this? Dear lord provide bunny the strength to hop away”

But she had a deeply thought-out response. Bunnie-with-an-IE replied:

“It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping. Growth isn’t weakness, it’s grace. But not everyone’s built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain bc you’re judging another woman’s life.”

Damn!

bunnie xo fan response
(c) Bunnie Xo/Instagram

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with Bunnie’s POV? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Bunnie Xo/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 23, 2025 15:40pm PDT

