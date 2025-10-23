Jelly Roll Opens Up About 'One Of The Worst Moments' Of His Life -- And It's All About His Wife Bunnie Xo

Country star Jelly Roll is known for his raw honesty, but his latest confession might be his most gut-wrenching yet.

The chart-topping Need a Favor singer, whose rise from struggle to superstardom has captivated fans, is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his adult life.

On the latest episode of the Human School podcast that dropped on Tuesday, the 40-year-old artist revealed that cheating on his wife Bunnie Xo back in the day was “one of the worst moments” of his entire life. Their marriage, which began with a whirlwind Vegas ceremony back in 2016, has long been celebrated for its authenticity and resilience. But behind the curtain of fame and love, Jelly opened up more about a painful chapter that nearly tore it all apart.

On the podcast, he bluntly explained:

“One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

The couple has been open about some of their ups and downs before, but this time around, Jelly went really deep on the reality of his personal failings. He said the guilt and heartbreak that followed after that forced him to confront not only his choices, and eventually turned into something positive:

“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today. I truly am.”

It’s a startling admission, that mix of regret and gratitude.

Also, it forced him to think about getting away from some other people in his life who he said were dragging him down at that time with their own bad behavior:

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘that dude’s been with me 12 years.’ S**tty human!”

Real AF.

Now, in the aftermath of all that, Jelly Roll said he only wants to be “around people I want to be like,” and who make him better.

Maturity and growth. We LOVE to see it!!!!

That kind of candor, so unfiltered and deeply self-aware, is what makes Jelly Roll such a compelling figure. He doesn’t hide behind PR statements or half-truths. He lays it all bare. Even the parts that sting! And while it’s painful to imagine the heartbreak Bunnie must have endured, the couple’s journey since that low point is nothing short of remarkable. We are SO here for their love story to continue!

How about U, Perezcious readers?! Share your reactions in the comments (below)…

