Bunnie Xo Defends Falling Off Wagon To Drink On Date Night With Jelly Roll -- Says She's 'Sober' Most Of The Time!

Bunnie Xo is getting candid about her sobriety — and why she says a little falling off the wagon every now and again is no biggie! Um… WHAT?!?

Jelly Roll‘s wife has come under some controversy recently after seemingly breaking her sobriety during her vacation to Italy. On August 26, the model caused concern on Instagram when she posted a video of herself and her hubby partying in a club in Rome. She captioned it:

“Ya girl drank. When in Rome “

Um… she wasn’t kidding! In the clip, she can be seen singing and dancing with an entire bottle of wine in her hand.

Immediately, that raised red flags for fans because she’s been sober for nearly a decade! She famously stopped drinking and doing drugs back in 2017! So with this video? Fans were worried she’d relapsed into alcoholism and drug use. See the video (below):

Bunnie just doesn’t see it that way, though. On Monday, she posted a new episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast where she addressed the concern head-on. She said:

“This is where we need to have the discussion of my sobriety. A lot of people think that I was an alcoholic in my former life, and that wasn’t my drug of choice. My drug of choice was cocaine and Xanax, those were my vices. Alcohol was just always prevalent because I grew up in Vegas, I never had a problem with alcohol. I had a severe problem with cocaine and Xanax.”

She went on to say she even overdosed on these drugs, and that they “ruined” her life — but even still, alcohol was never an issue for her. The businesswoman continued:

“Everyone has their own idea of what sobriety is and I respect that. Everyone’s perspective is different. I was not the type of person who ever had to go to rehab or needed Alcoholics Anonymous. I got sober because of my health, my mental health, and because I didn’t want drugs and I didn’t want alcohol in my body anymore.”

But every once in a while is OK?? Apparently. Bunnie says just because she may have a drink or two, it doesn’t mean anything about her sobriety:

“Just because I can have a drink does not mean that I fell off the wagon and I’m going to be drinking every night again. Whereas somebody who is really battling that demon could see me drinking and be like, ‘Oh, well, if she did it, I did it,’ and then completely wrecked their entire sobriety. Please don’t do that. I am self aware enough to know that I do have a huge platform, and that I do influence people to do certain things, and this is not one of them.”

At least she’s giving a PSA, we guess. But seriously, the messaging is BAD, y’all! She’s arguing for a sobriety that’s kind of pick-and-choose, and for a whole lot of folks following her example would be the end!

The 45-year-old assured everyone she does understand how sobriety can be “black and white” for some people (we mean, her husband has also struggled with addiction throughout his life), but again that just doesn’t apply to her journey! She said:

“Yes, you [can be] either sober or you’re not. And 99.9% of the time, I am sober. … I think a lot of people need to realize that my journey is not their journey and all of our journeys are different. … I will have an occasional drink and let my hair down with my husband. And when I say occasional I mean once every five years, maybe. Every blue moon. My drinking isn’t heavy. It’s not like I’m slipping, and I don’t let myself get out of [control].”

You can listen to Bunnie’s whole explanation near the 23:48 mark (below):

What do U think about Bunnie’s approach to sobriety, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

