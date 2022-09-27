Cara Delevingne Is Back! Troubled Supermodel Spotted At Paris Fashion Week As She's Named Face Of A New Campaign!

Yay! We’re so happy for Cara Delevingne!

The model seemed to be going through a real rough patch recently, after being spotted looking disheveled and shoeless and, well, troubled. Not to mention being kicked off Jay-Z‘s private jet, reportedly…

Then she missed New York Fashion Week and no-showed for the pop-up of her collab with Karl Lagerfeld last week. It was that day her pal and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie was photographed outside her house looking extremely upset. Needless to say, it wasn’t long before there were reports she was being urged by friends to seek treatment. We didn’t know what to think. Nobody did.

Soooo, is everything OK now? Well, things are certainly looking up!

On Monday, Cara was announced as the face of G-Star‘s RAW Hardcore Denim fall 2022 campaign! The company said in a press release they chose the Valerian star because “she fits in perfectly with the brand’s tradition of working with unique talents”:

“Delevingne is a ‘true original’ through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality.”

That certainly sounds like the Cara we know and love! She’s modeling the brand’s new The Stray style, inspired by “50s girl gangs who rebelled against austerity.” That also sounds right up her alley! See her new ad (below)!

What do YOU think of the new ad? Cara definitely seems to be a good fit, no? The Only Murders In The Building actress also posted the clip to her IG, her first post in two weeks, writing:

“There’s no limit where I’m going.”

Not only that, she was spotted once again at the airport — only this time all seemed right with the world-famous supermodel. First off, this was at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France. This means two things — one, she had no trouble staying on a plane from El Lay, and two, she can only be in town for one reason: Paris Fashion Week, baby!

Not only was she apparently back in the proverbial saddle, the Carnival Row alum was looking stylish for the ride, too. For the flight she looked her normally dapper self, wearing a checkered suit, a beanie and headphones, and yes… shoes. You can ch-ch-check out the pics HERE!

So happy Cara seems to be doing better! We have no idea if she got help or just needed some time to center herself, but whatever she’s doing, it seems to be working!

