Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

How Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reacted To Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Forcing Her Way Into Dunkin Ad! Jordon Hudson 'Forced Her Way' Into Ben Affleck Super Bowl Dunkin' Ad -- Using Her 'Power' As Bill Belichick’s 'De Facto Agent'! Steve Irwin's Son Robert Shows Off His SNAKE In New Hot Underwear Ad! Ow Ow!! Rachel Kirkconnell Is Making Fun Of Her Horrific Breakup With Matt James AND Making Money, Honey! Gilmore Girls Is Back... Well, Sorta -- Watch The Surprising Reunion! Isla Fisher Embraces The Single Life After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce In New Ad -- Look! Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For 'Out Of Touch' SKIMS Holiday Campaign After The Election Whoa! Kristin Cavallari Is ALL OVER Half-Naked BF Mark Estes In Steamy Ad For Her New Fragrance! The Valley Star Reveals He Had An Affair With Anna Nicole Smith! Tom Sandoval DRAGGED For Recreating Christina Aguilera's Iconic 2002 Rolling Stone Cover! FKA Twigs Calls Out 'Double Standards' After Her Half-Naked Calvin Klein Ads Were Banned In The UK! FKA Twigs' Nude Calvin Klein Ad BANNED After It Was Deemed To ‘Cause Serious Offense’

Sydney Sweeney

'Look At My Boobs'?? Sydney Sweeney's Sexy Ads Called 'Tone Deaf' For How They're Raising Money For Domestic Violence Charity!

Sydney Sweeney's Sexy Ads Called 'Tone Deaf' For How They're Raising Money For Domestic Violence Charity

Some social media users aren’t happy about Sydney Sweeney’s new ads!

This week, the actress launched her new campaign with American Eagle called “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The clothing company posted several videos featuring Sydney modeling different pairs of jeans and denim attire — and they are very sexy! In one, the Euphoria star looks directly at the camera as she says, “her body’s composition is determined by her genes.” The camera pans down and zooms in on her cleavage, leading her to exclaim:

“Hey! Eyes up here!”

It immediately then goes back up to her face. Ch-ch-check it out:

Related: Anthony Anderson Interview Telling Teen Lindsay Lohan He Liked ‘Them Young’ Resurfaces

And there are other similar sexual ads like the one above! Watch (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle)

So why are folks up in arms about the campaign, other than they think she is over sexualizing herself again? You see, Sydney also collaborated with American Eagle to launch “The Sydney Jean.” According to the company, a “butterfly motif on the back pocket of the jean represents domestic violence awareness, which Sydney is passionate about.” So, to support the cause, they are donating 100 percent of the purchase price of “The Sydney Jean” (which is $89.50) to Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization that offers free and confidential support to anyone in need — “just text 741741” at any time.

But because the proceeds are being donated to a charity that supports domestic violence victims, many thought the entire campaign was in poor taste and “tone deaf.” See the reactions (below):

“Is this really the advertisement they came up with for raising money for a domestic violence org.”

“As someone that’s utilized & also volunteered for this organization this is SO disgustingly tone deaf.”

“Usually I don’t care for Sydney’s ‘look at my boobs’ gist but this is in such bad taste because apparently this campaign is to raise money for domestic violence victims…”

“The profits for these jeans go to a domestic violence charity and they’re being marketed like this.”

“Advertisement for women’s jeans symbolizing a fight against domestic violence btw”

“sydney sweeney referencing the brooke shields jean ad from when she was a teenager is so icky… even more shocked to find out it’s supposed to be a message against domestic violence ????”

“already thought the sydney sweeney ad was Not Good but im now just finding out it was for supporting a domestic violence charity… right right”

“If you watched those Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ads you’d never know they were fundraising for a domestic violence charity”

Hmm…

But if the campaign is working and raising money for the charity, don’t you think the end justifies the means? What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Image via American Eagle/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 26, 2025 12:56pm PDT

Share This