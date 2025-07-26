'Look At My Boobs'?? Sydney Sweeney's Sexy Ads Called 'Tone Deaf' For How They're Raising Money For Domestic Violence Charity!

Some social media users aren’t happy about Sydney Sweeney’s new ads!

This week, the actress launched her new campaign with American Eagle called “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” The clothing company posted several videos featuring Sydney modeling different pairs of jeans and denim attire — and they are very sexy! In one, the Euphoria star looks directly at the camera as she says, “her body’s composition is determined by her genes.” The camera pans down and zooms in on her cleavage, leading her to exclaim:

“Hey! Eyes up here!”

It immediately then goes back up to her face. Ch-ch-check it out:

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle’s new campaign. pic.twitter.com/K7U8NqM1d2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2025

And there are other similar sexual ads like the one above! Watch (below):

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle's Fall 2025 campaign

pic.twitter.com/ps2oZjKSy1 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 23, 2025

So why are folks up in arms about the campaign, other than they think she is over sexualizing herself again? You see, Sydney also collaborated with American Eagle to launch “The Sydney Jean.” According to the company, a “butterfly motif on the back pocket of the jean represents domestic violence awareness, which Sydney is passionate about.” So, to support the cause, they are donating 100 percent of the purchase price of “The Sydney Jean” (which is $89.50) to Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization that offers free and confidential support to anyone in need — “just text 741741” at any time.

But because the proceeds are being donated to a charity that supports domestic violence victims, many thought the entire campaign was in poor taste and “tone deaf.” See the reactions (below):

“Is this really the advertisement they came up with for raising money for a domestic violence org.” “As someone that’s utilized & also volunteered for this organization this is SO disgustingly tone deaf.” “Usually I don’t care for Sydney’s ‘look at my boobs’ gist but this is in such bad taste because apparently this campaign is to raise money for domestic violence victims…” “The profits for these jeans go to a domestic violence charity and they’re being marketed like this.” “Advertisement for women’s jeans symbolizing a fight against domestic violence btw” “sydney sweeney referencing the brooke shields jean ad from when she was a teenager is so icky… even more shocked to find out it’s supposed to be a message against domestic violence ????” “already thought the sydney sweeney ad was Not Good but im now just finding out it was for supporting a domestic violence charity… right right” “If you watched those Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ads you’d never know they were fundraising for a domestic violence charity”

Hmm…

But if the campaign is working and raising money for the charity, don’t you think the end justifies the means? What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

