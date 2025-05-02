Jordon Hudson 'Forced Her Way' Into Ben Affleck Super Bowl Dunkin' Ad -- Using Her 'Power' As Bill Belichick’s 'De Facto Agent'!

New details about Jordon Hudson‘s eyebrow-raising involvement in Bill Belichick‘s projects have come out! This one was right in front of all of our eyes!

Remember that Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ earlier this year? When Ben Affleck returned for “DunKings 2”? Well, guess what? Jordon was there! The 24-year-old appeared in the ad alongside the former Patriots coach, as well as Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, Jeremy Strong, Druski, Jason Mewes, and Kevin Smith.

Jordon didn’t speak any lines, but she was a big presence. She appeared throughout most of the ad in matching Dunkin’ tracksuits with the guys. She even pumped her fist in the air at one point with the Argo director. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It’s strange Jordon is heavily featured in the advertisement, right? Even at the time viewers wondered what the heck Bill was doing dragging his young girlfriend along. She’s not a big name like the other guys in the commercial. Well, it turns out the former cheerleader wasn’t supposed to be in the ad! She “forced her way” into it!

A sports source familiar with Bill told Page Six on Friday:

“She forced her way in…. but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they’ve never seen anything like it.”

Whoa! This isn’t the first time the accusation came up, either! Earlier this year, former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre also claimed on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that Jordon used her power as Bill’s “de facto agent” to join the Super Bowl ad:

“[Hudson is] the person who you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway. So in this case, what I have been told reliably, is that Jordon happened to then use that power to be in the commercial as well.”

And following her outburst during Bill’s CBS interview, we heard she has a lot of “power” over her man’s personal and professional life! Sources claim she’s very controlling behind the scenes and could be hurting his career now! Jordan even reportedly cost him the opportunity to film a Hard Knocks series about himself because she got too involved in the project and made some wild demands.

She apparently wanted to be an actual producer on the show and threatened execs to respect her or else they wouldn’t be allowed to use his “IP.” Hard Knocks people didn’t want to put up with her, so they pulled the plug on the whole thing!

Ben, who apparently filmed the commercial as well as starring in it, has not come forward to confirm or deny the latest report. But it’s not hard to believe the source’s claims due to what we know so far! She seems to try to get involved in his business ventures — and interviews — when she can. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

