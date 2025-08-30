Was Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Post A Secret Ralph Lauren Ad?! The Latest Conspiracy Theory...

There is a wild new conspiracy theory swirling about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement…

As everyone knows without a doubt by now, they are fiancés! They announced the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the moment the football player got down on one knee and asked the pop star to marry him in the garden of his home. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are ‘Always Kissing’ & ‘Touching’, Says Pal Erin Andrews!

But are these just photos meant to commemorate a special milestone in their relationship? Or is there more to it? A conspiracy theory is going around that these pictures were secretly an advertisement for a major fashion company!

You see, Taylor and Travis rocked matching outfits from Ralph Lauren in the snapshots. The Cruel Summer singer wore a black-and-white striped sundress with a smock bodice from Polo Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a navy blue cable knit polo and pants from the same brand.

That same dress Tay wore for the proposal? Several media outlets published advertorials about it, including The New York Times, whose headline said, “The Ralph Lauren Look of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Photos.” The midi gown also swiftly sold out in all sizes once everyone figured out she was wearing Ralph Lauren. This is not shocking! Many fans want to get their hands on anything Taylor wears!

What’s more, though? The proposal happened about two weeks ago, according to Ed Kelce. What else happened two weeks ago? Taylor appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, and the Ralph Lauren biography, Ralph Lauren: In His Own Fashion, is clearly visible in the background. See (below):

Just like what happened with Taylor’s dress, a bunch of articles popped up about the books featured on the bookshelf behind the lovebirds. So with all that in mind, some cannot help but think if the engagement is secretly a planned advertisement for the brand! Wow!

Could the couple just like the company and decide to match the day of their engagement? Possibly! Is it actually an ad? Who knows! Taylor and Travis didn’t say a word about it — and we highly doubt they ever will! Would we be surprised if the Grammy winner teams up with Ralph Lauren to create her wedding dress? No! It appears she ditched her usual Vivienne Westwood attire and is a Ralph girl now! She even wore a white Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit V-Neck Sleeveless Vest during her first post-engagement appearance at the Nebraska Huskers and Cincinnati Bearcats game with Travis on Thursday night! Take a look (below):

A fan of the athletics and the sports and the Bearcats Great to have you with us tonight, @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Nar6miuhsr — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) August 29, 2025

One thing we know about Taylor is that nothing is an accident! She is always thinking 10 steps ahead of everyone and planting Easter eggs wherever she can! So this very well could just be a hint at the wedding looks since the two are already in planning mode… or just helping Ralph Lauren’s sales! LOL! We’ll see!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram, GQ/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]