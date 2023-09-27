Got A Tip?

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Goes Topless To Show New Tattoo -- But Fans Can't Stop Looking At The SPELLING ERROR!

Cara Delevingne Goes Topless To Show New Tattoos -- But Fans Can't Stop Looking At The SPELLING ERROR!

Cara Delevingne is showing off some new ink — but there’s just one awkward detail fans can’t help but focus on…

On Instagram Tuesday, famed tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni posted snaps of some recent art he did on the supermodel’s arm. The 31-year-old casually went topless for the pics to make sure the work could be seen. But fans only had eyes for… a spelling error?

Cara’s new tats feature an abstract piece of a woman’s face on her tricep, and below it a definition of the word “dormiveglia” — which, in case you didn’t know, is an Italian word that means a “semi-conscious state” — half-asleep and half-awake. Ch-ch-check her new ink (below):

Wow!

A seriously cool word and an amazing piece of art. The only problem? One little typo in the typography. The intended definition of the word is “the space that stretches between sleeping and waking,” but the Paper Towns actress’ tattoo reads “the space that stretches between sleeping and walking“. Oops! Fans ran to the comments to point out the spelling error, with some writing:

“Also is that supposed to say “between sleeping and waking”? Because it says “walking”?”

“Nooo….you spelled it wrong it’s supposed to be “waking” not WALKING

“The explanation seems wrong, isn’t it “between sleeping and waking”?”

“I find it more offensive that waking is spelled incorrectly

Oof!

Can’t use white-out to fix that one. Ouch! Those things are permanent, people! Always triple check your spelling! You don’t want to end up with tattoo ragrets!

Love You All Work In Progress GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

At least it’s still gorgeous… What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Cara Delevingne/Instagram]

Sep 27, 2023 16:00pm PDT

