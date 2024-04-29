Anna Wintour Thinks Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Has 'Poor Taste' -- So She's Taking THIS Wild Step For The Met Gala!

Anna Wintour is SERIOUSLY concerned about Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sánchez‘s sense of style!

Lauren is set to make her Met Gala debut next Monday, but under one condition: the Vogue editor MUST approve of her ‘fit first!

In a rare move, an insider told fashion journalist Amy O’Dell via her Substack newsletter Back Row on Friday that Anna is working with Lauren to “select her dress” for the big night. Apparently, they are currently “choosing between custom looks by Oscar de la Renta and two other designers.” This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a dress code that is meant to be inspired by “The Garden of Time.”

The insider stressed that “Anna doesn’t always get personally involved in what guests wear” but she felt that she had no other choice because the billionaire’s future wife has such “poor taste.” Ouch!!

Page Six broke the news earlier this month that the famous couple would be walking the red carpet together this year after being wooed by the iconic British editor. Attending the gala will “give [Lauren] legitimacy in the fashion world that she hasn’t yet attained” while also showing “how Anna holds onto and grows her power — by wooing certain people into her circle,” according to O’Dell.

As for Lauren’s so-called “poor taste,” the former news anchor is known for bold choices, like rocking a red, lace corset dress at a White House dinner with her husband just weeks ago. See (below):

At the start of her career, the 54-year-old opted for fairly simplistic outfits but has transitioned into more dramatic and colorful pieces in recent years. Ch-ch-check out some of her latest looks (below):

We’ll be really curious to see what she ends up wearing with Anna evidently having full control!

Any predictions, Perezcious readers?? Share them (below)!

