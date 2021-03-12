Cardi B Tries To Convince Selena Gomez NOT To Retire From Music And Instead Do THIS!

Cardi B has spoken up about Selena Gomez‘s possible retirement from the music industry — and y’all she had a LOT to say!

First off, if you missed it, we covered the news on Tuesday after the epic Selena interview with Vogue dropped. Basically, the Wolves singer hinted that she might want to quit music all together because people apparently aren’t taking her seriously. Ugh!

In any case, her Taki Taki co-performer took to Twitter on Wednesday in an attempt to convince the 28-year-old to reconsider her angle.

Cardi wrote:

“I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas.”

Yaaasss to that! And, boy, did she have some good ideas to share.

She added:

“A bad b**ch era is needed tho. A b**ch I’m nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad b**ch too.'”

We could totally see that. Maybe not so much the b**ch part, but we could TOTALLY see Selena clapping back with an attitude along the lines of what Taylor Swift‘s been doing post exit from Big Machine.

Cardi continued by reminding people that she actually likes Selena though, and that she’s only saying these things to reinforce her respect for the musician. She stressed:

“I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that.” “If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these f—ers.” Amen to that! As we discussed in our last post, it sounds reasonable that Selena would want to leave to focus on her career, even if she hasn’t done too well as an actress. We’re waiting or her upcoming Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, so maybe she’ll have a comeback in that department?? We do hope that she takes Cardi’s advice seriously though: Selena should really only leave the business if she genuinely wants to go, not just because of some haters.

Ch-ch-check out the full Twitter thread from Cardi B below:

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

But what do y’all think? Did Cardi give her some sound advice? Or could it be time for Selena to move on to greater things?

