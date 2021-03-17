Cardi B & Candace Owens Trade Blows Over The Rapper's WAP Grammys Performance!

Candace Owens can’t stop talking about Cardi B’s WAP!

The conservative commentator once again launched an attack on the Up rapper during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson’s show, where they took aim at Cardi’s “grotesque” performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Fox News contributor cried:

“This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque… This is not the patriarchy that’s keeping young women down. It’s displays like this—displays of blatant nudity and sexualization—that is keeping women down in this society.”

Harsh words. But Bardi didn’t seem to mind!

Related: Cardi Congratulates Grammy Nominated ‘Small Black Artists’ Amid Boycott

The hip-hop superstar took to social media the next day to share the clip, tweeting:

“Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

Of course, Candace was determined to yet again worm her way into the conversation. She replied:

“Just @ me next time, directly. You are a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as ’empowerment.’ I’m one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me.”

To that last point, Cardi agreed — and responded:

“Matter of fact I’m going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales. STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.”

Ha! And who said there was such a thing as bad press? Cardi took it a step further, resurfacing an old tweet from “Candy” in which she wrote she’s been a fan of the rapper since Love & Hip Hop. The performer tweeted:

“I want to make this very clear. Before I was signed to a label Candy already endorsed me in a tweet. She knew what I was about she watched my come up on l&hh. Yet you still indorse me and said I had the mind of her idol Kanye [West]. Don’t be mad at me be mad at yourself.”

While Candace admitted that she was indeed once a fan, she made it clear what she thinks of Cardi’s more recent work, writing:

“I still think you have potential. You are entertaining & funny—but you are not being that anymore. You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.”

The feud dragged on over the next few hours, with Candace telling Cardi to “do better” and the 28-year-old musician telling the TV personality:

“YOU NEED ME. I DON’T NEED YOU.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have feuded on social media, and it sure doesn’t seem like it’ll be the last either!

Thoughts??

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Fox News/YouTube]