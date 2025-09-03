Cardi B Wins Big In Meme-Worthy Assault Trial!

Don’t come for Cardi B!

The rapper has been cleared of assault after an El Lay jury decided not to award any money to the security guard who sued her for a cool $24 million after an altercation at an obstetrician’s office in Beverly Hills back in 2018.

So, in case you haven’t been following this story at all, Cardi was accused of assault by a doctor’s office security guard named Emani Ellis (pictured above outside the courtroom during the trial).

According to her legal complaint, Ellis claimed Cardi cut her cheek with a 3-inch-long fingernail and spat on the security guard during an altercation outside the doctor’s office.

Related: Cardi B Poses With LIVE Crow To Promote Her New Album At Paris Fashion Show! LOOK!

Cardi admitted in court that the duo did have a verbal argument, and it was pretty freakin’ intense judging by the testimony from all involved. See, the issue was that Cardi was four months pregnant with her and Offset‘s child when she went into that appointment — a fact the world did NOT know at the time. Ellis allegedly followed Cardi, filmed without the Grammy winner’s consent, and kicked off a whole s**t show which led to the incident, according to the star.

The Bodak Yellow rapper denied ever touching the guard or spitting on her, tho. But still, there was a verbal altercation. It just never turned physical, and the jury ultimately leaned that way! They decided on Tuesday that Cardi shouldn’t have to fork over a dime in this case.

But that isn’t the real story here — it’s all about the memes! Cardi took the stand to testify in the trial with shocking clothing and multiple different colored wigs. She also said some WILDLY colorful stuff when she got on the stand! Ch-ch-check out a few of the memes from this unforgettable trial (below) in case you missed ’em online:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz)

LOLz!

And there’s so much more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz)

WILD!!!

BTW, Cardi did not hold back after the ruling. She said this to reporters outside the courtroom while (pictured above) celebrating her victory:

“I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”

Obviously, judging by this trial, she ain’t wrong about that last part!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]