Carl Radke Shading Ex Lindsay Hubbard With Bar Name? Summer House Fans Say...

The drama between exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard never ends!

As fans will recall, Carl — who has been sober for three years — revealed to his then-fiancée during Season 8 of Summer House his plans to open a non-alcoholic sports bar. After struggling to figure out what he wanted to do with his life after leaving Kyle Cooke’s business LoverBoy, even spending a whopping $20,000 on a career coach, the reality star seemed confident about the idea! But Lindsay? Not so much! She immediately shut down that plan, feeling it was too risky for their future family together.

However, they’re no longer together! Lindsay is starting her own family — expecting a baby girl with her new boyfriend, Turner Kufe. As for her ex? He’s throwing caution to the wind and launching a new business! On Monday, the Bravolebrity announced to Instagram that he is opening that sober bar in Brooklyn this summer. And it’s called… Soft Bar + Cafe. Wow! Check out the announcement (below):

Congrats to Carl on going for his dream! For real, that takes guts! But, uh…

Related: Lindsay Explains Why She Didn’t Tell Ex-Fiancé About The Pregnancy!

We have to talk about the establishment’s name! See, in the eyes of some Summer House fans, it’s SUPER shady! Why?? Before calling off their engagement last year, Carl begged Lindsay to be “softer” with him. So yeah, the businessman naming his new bar Soft definitely raised a few eyebrows and has fans thinking he’s trying to shade his ex! See some of the social media reactions (below):

“Asking Lindsay to be softer to him and opening up a bar named soft. Diabolical honestly.” “Carl naming his non alcoholic bar ‘Soft Bar’ is one of the most pathetic things the man has done. #SummerHouse” “The bar is a good idea but he’s a d**kwad for calling it Soft.” “Soft was her trigger word” “Carl with the final dig, SOFT May it bring you all the fortunes good sir!” “…is the name because he kept asking Lindsay to be soft” “i JUST realized the significance of the name ‘SOFT bar+cafe’ lmaooooooo”

Yeesh! That’s one way we guess to get some business in the future — controversy is good for headlines! Hell, we’re talking about it!

But is it true? Is the pointto jab Lindsay? Not according to Carl, who says there’s nothing shady about the name! He explained to Page Six he came up with the moniker “Soft Bar” after he came across several bars in Europe that called non-alcoholic drinks “soft cocktails” or “softs”:

“While ‘Soft drinks’ is a term used in the US, it has a different connotation, typically representing soda. I wanted to define a new — and much needed — category and space, having ‘soft drinks’ or ‘softs’ be seen as functional and high quality non [alcoholic] beverages for adults. I was sharing this thought during a conversation with my co-founder as we discussed raising the bar in the non-[alcoholic] space, ultimately leading us to the name ‘Soft Bar.’”

All of that may be so! But Carl also most likely knew how folks would react, right? That they’d think the name was shade toward Lindsay, considering one of their many fights was about her needing to be “softer” with him? Not everyone will immediately assume he meant “soft cocktails,” right?

At this time, Lindsay hasn’t reacted to the shade claims. We bet she’ll have a few opinions about it soon, though! What do YOU think about the bar name, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]