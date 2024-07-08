Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Explains Why She Didn't Tell Ex-Fiancé Carl Radke About The Pregnancy!

Lindsay Hubbard is so happy to share her pregnancy news with the world! But not so much with her ex…

In case you missed the exciting news, the Summer House star is expecting! Yep, less than six months after she and fiancé Carl Radke called off the wedding at the last minute, the Bravolebrity revealed she’s going to be a momma!

In a sweet Instagram post, she revealed the Fourth of July fireworks weren’t only in celebration of the holiday, but her positive pregnancy tests, as well. See that announcement and the pic (below):

Of course, we’re all happy for the mother to be — but so many of us are wondering how Carl feels about this! We mean, after their abrupt split that caused waves across social media, we need to know the tea. And boy did Lindsay satisfy everyone’s cravings!

In a new interview with People, she put it simply: her ex found out when everyone else did — and she doesn’t care! She told the outlet:

“I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him. That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future.”

Good for her!

The reality TV personality declared he’s just not her “problem” anymore:

“To be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves. The past is the past, and here’s to a bright and happy future with her little one on the way!

