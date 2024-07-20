Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Sex Of Her First Child!

Lindsay Hubbard has revealed the sex of her first child!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the pregnant Summer House star shared that her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, found out about their baby’s sex before she did. And while vacationing in Italy last month, he surprised her with the exciting news. So what are the couple having? It looks like Lindsay is going to be a… girl mom! Yep, she is having a daughter! The reality star wrote alongside the video of the big reveal:

“This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe. We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in. It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl”

Related: Lindsay Claps Back At Summer House Fans Judging Her For Filming New Season While Pregnant!

In the adorable clip, Lindsay opened the door of their hotel room and walked inside to see that Turner decorated the space with pink balloons and flowers. Once the Bravo personality realized it meant they were expecting a baby girl, she gasped and shrieked, saying:

“Stop! What? No! We’re having a girl? Oh my God, babe!”

Watch the video (below):

We’re so happy for Lindsay! Congrats to her and her boyfriend! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram]