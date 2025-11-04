Got A Tip?

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen Is PREGNANT! See The Pics!

Carly Rae Jepsen Is PREGNANT!

Surprise!

On Instagram Monday, Carly Rae Jepsen dropped the cutest photos — and everyone was surprised to see it was from a MATERNITY shoot! OMG! Yep, just a month after announcing she and her hubby Cole M.G.N. tied the knot, the Call Me Maybe singer revealed to fans she’s pregnant with her first child!

In the carousel of black-and-white photos, Carly and Cole sit on a bed with huge smiles on their faces, as she shows off her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote:

“Oh hi baby

OMG!!!

See for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)

Aww!

Fans were understandably freaking out in the replies, writing:

“LITERALLY MOTHER”

“baby rae jepsen omg”

“AHHHH ITS HAPPENING!!!!!”

“THE MOTHEREST TIME!!!!!!!!”

“Congratulations you three

Congratulations to Cole and Carly! Reactions to this big surprise, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Carly Rae Jepsen/Instagram]

Nov 03, 2025 17:40pm PDT

