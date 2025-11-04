Carly Rae Jepsen Is PREGNANT! See The Pics!

Surprise!

On Instagram Monday, Carly Rae Jepsen dropped the cutest photos — and everyone was surprised to see it was from a MATERNITY shoot! OMG! Yep, just a month after announcing she and her hubby Cole M.G.N. tied the knot, the Call Me Maybe singer revealed to fans she’s pregnant with her first child!

In the carousel of black-and-white photos, Carly and Cole sit on a bed with huge smiles on their faces, as she shows off her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote:

“Oh hi baby “

OMG!!!

See for yourself (below):

Aww!

Fans were understandably freaking out in the replies, writing:

“LITERALLY MOTHER” “baby rae jepsen omg” “AHHHH ITS HAPPENING!!!!!” “THE MOTHEREST TIME!!!!!!!!” “Congratulations you three “

Congratulations to Cole and Carly! Reactions to this big surprise, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

