Sofia Richie Announces She's Pregnant With Her 2nd Child!

Sofia Richie‘s family is expanding!

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to announce she is expecting her second child with husband Elliot Grainge! Aww! Sofia posted a mirror selfie to share the happy news, in which she is lifting up her shirt to show off her baby bump. She captioned the pic:

“On my way to launch these babies + @srgatelier”

FYI, that other baby she is launching is her own fashion line, SRG Atelier! Ch-ch-check out the pregnancy announcement (below):

How exciting!

As you likely know, Sofia and Elliot welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eloise Samantha Grainge, back in May 2024 – a year after the couple tied the knot. The social media personality gushed about how much she loves her life as a mom during an interview on the Therapuss podcast months later, saying:

“My life makes sense now. I’ve never loved anything more in my life. I’m obsessed with her, she’s perfect.”

Now, she has a new little one coming! Congratulations to Sofia and Elliot! We’re so happy for them! What are your reactions to the announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

