Casey Anthony Friend Teases Upcoming Interview, Says It’ll ‘Finally Set The Record Straight’

A friend of Casey Anthony promises the 36-year-old’s upcoming docuseries will “set the record straight.”

As you may have heard, she is planning to speak out about her criminal case in her first on-camera interview in more than a decade for the three-part limited series Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which will premiere on Peacock on November 29. According to a teaser trailer for the show, doc director Alexandra Dean revealed Casey received no “creative control” over the project. There weren’t even regulations as to what could be asked during the interview, per the streaming service.

But a big question on some people’s minds is: why now? Why did she decide to participate in a television interview so many years later? Well, A source close to Casey shared with People that she “finally” felt ready to get her side of the story out, saying:

“Everyone has been talking about Casey for 14 years. But she hasn’t really talked. So now she’s ready to talk. She will finally set the record straight.”

Hmm…

The woman became infamous in 2008 following the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. Six months after the child went missing, her remains were found in a wooded area near her family’s home. Casey was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and four counts of providing false information to police. Her murder trial in 2011 completely engrossed the public as roughly 40 million people watched the case go down, per Nielson Research. However, in a shocking turn of events, she was acquitted of everything except for lying to the police and only served some time in prison.

Ever since Casey got out of prison, she has laid low and “kept to herself” while she lives in South Florida. The same confidant previously said to People:

“People are always talking s**t about her. Every few months, a story about what she’s doing is published, and you guys [the media] just say whatever you want to say. But now she feels like it’s time for her to set the record straight and say what she needs to say. She wants her voice to be heard.”

Casey previously opened up about the case in an off-camera interview with the Associated Press, during which she said she did not care about the public’s opinions about her:

“I don’t give a s**t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do. I didn’t do what I was accused of, but I fought for three years. Not just for me, but for my daughter.”

We’ll have to wait and see what else Casey has to say about this case when the docuseries premieres later this month. Do you plan on watching it, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

