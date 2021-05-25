Cops Called On Casey Anthony After Heated Fight Over Ex-Boyfriend

We don’t know if it’s the fact it’s the ten year anniversary of her acquittal or what, but Casey Anthony is in the news a lot lately. And, as ever, it’s not for a good reason.

Recently we’ve picked our jaws up off the floor at the idea she was starting a detective agency to help other “wrongfully accused” women and were somewhat less surprised to learn a juror from the murder trial is still haunted by the case.

The latest headlines are a little different — in fact, they’re straight out of an episode description for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Per a police report obtained by TMZ, the controversial figure was involved in a skirmish with another woman over her ex-boyfriend, and the cops had to be called after drinks were thrown.

According to the report, Casey was in a bar called O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, Florida when she had a run-in with a woman — scratch that, an old enemy, apparently — named Thelma Moya. The pair share an ex-boyfriend in common. As in, at the same time. It would appear they’ve had something of a feud going ever since.

Police were called in as the argument was described as one woman throwing a drink in another’s face. Casey was there to greet them, explaining the situation. She told them she did not want to file a restraining order against Thelma but did want to make sure the incident was documented. Hmm.

Anthony was accused of murdering her daughter Caylee after being caught lying about key aspects of the disappearance — but in a trial that ended in the summer of 2011, she was found guilty only on the charges of providing false information to police. So one could certainly understand why the woman wouldn’t want any misunderstandings with any legal issues.

But it may be more complicated than that.

TMZ later reported that Casey’s PR manager reached out to them and explained the two women are actually former friends — or frenemies now, we guess — and she didn’t want to press charges. Casey also maintains Thelma attacked her under “false pretenses”, though it’s unclear if the ladies worked out the misunderstanding before the cops got there.

We’ll tell you this — boyfriend beef or not, we wouldn’t want to be on this woman’s bad side, either!

