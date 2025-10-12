Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

A-Listers Share Awkward Puberty Photos To Aid Hurricane Relief Effort With Donations For Each One -- See Some Of The Best Pics! Amy Sedaris Has ALL The Hysterical Homemaking Tips In Her New Series At Home With Amy Sedaris! Watch The Trailer! Critically Acclaimed BoJack Horseman Sh*ts All Over Its Critics In Season 3 Teaser! See The Release Date Announcement HERE! Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, & MORE Guest Judge Season 8 Of RuPaul's Drag Race! Watch Amy Sedaris Try To Become The Mayor Of Shondaland By Beating Billy Eichner's CRAZY Shonda Rhimes-Themed Obstacle Course! Experience One Long, Hard Kick In The Urethra With The New Trailer For Season Two Of BoJack Horseman! Amy Sedaris And Lil Bub! Can You Ask For Anything Better?? Lil' Bub's Special Special Outtakes With Amy Sedaris & Andrew W.K. Are Literally The Best Things On The Planet Amy Sedaris + Chipotle = Amazingness! Amy Sedaris Joins YouTube, Teaches Us Valuable Life Lessons Amy Sedaris Being Amazing And Perfect With Letterman Nifty!

Diane Keaton

Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, & More Celebs React To Diane Keaton’s Death

Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn, & More Celebs React To Diane Keaton’s Death

Hollywood’s finest are mourning Diane Keaton.

Fans around the world are coming to grips with the sad news that at 79, the beloved actress has passed away. At this time, details remain slim but a friend told People on Saturday “she declined very suddenly” in recent months, “which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” And it’s clear she was loved by MANY.

In the wake of the devastating news, several celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Diane.

Related: SMG Honors On-Screen ‘Sister’ Michelle Trachtenberg On First Birthday After Her Death

Mandy Moore, who starred as Diane’s daughter in 2007’s Because I Said So, offered a lengthy statement on Instagram:

“They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was. I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it. All my love to her children and loved ones.”

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Jane Fonda, who starred alongside Diane in 2018’s The Book Club, also took to Instagram to share her remorse:

“It’s hard to believe…or accept…that Diane has passed. She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Awww.

Diane and Jane’s fellow The Book Club co-stars Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen also offered somber statements. Mary wrote:

“Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”

And Candice shared:

“This is a huge loss, both personally and for all of us. Diane was a true artist – tremendously gifted and uniquely talented in so many disciplines, yet also modest and wonderfully eccentric. I will miss her terribly.”

So, so sad.

Back on Instagram, Diane’s The First Wives Club co-stars Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler shared their grief-stricken reactions. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler)

Steve Martin, who acted alongside Diane in Father of the Bride, reflected on a sweet sweet memory in his own post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally)

You can check out more reactions (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Sedaris (@amysedaris)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elizabeth Perkins (@elizabethperkins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

Our hearts remain with Diane’s loved ones as they navigate this massive loss. Rest in peace.

[Images via FayesVision/Udo Salters/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 12, 2025 10:24am PDT

Share This