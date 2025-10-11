Diane Keaton Dead At 79

Hollywood has lost a legendary actress.

Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79. People confirmed the news on Saturday, saying she passed away in California. A family spokesperson told the outlet that there are no further details about her death at this time, and her loved ones are asking for privacy. A cause of death is currently unknown.

As Perezcious readers may know, Diane rose to fame in the 1970s for her role as Kay Adams, the girlfriend of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone, in The Godfather films. She went on to star in tons of big movies, including Annie Hall, for which she earned an Oscar for Best Actress. She also worked on the Father of the Bride franchise, The First Wives Club, Finding Dory, Book Club (and its sequel), and more.

Diane is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke. Our hearts go out to them during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diane. You will be dearly missed. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon]