Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors On-Screen 'Sister' Michelle Trachtenberg On First Birthday After Her Death 

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors TV 'Sister' Michelle Trachtenberg On First Birthday After Her Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to her on-screen “sister” Michelle Trachtenberg on her first birthday since her death.

Saturday would have been the actress’s 40th birthday. However, as you know, she tragically passed away in February from “complications of diabetes mellitus.” Her death has been heartbreaking for everyone, even all these months later. And we can imagine her birthday is extra hard for her friends and family, including Sarah.

As you know, she and Michelle starred on All My Children in the early 1990s. They later reunited for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as Michelle portrayed Sarah’s titular character Buffy’s younger sister Dawn. For the Ice Princess star’s birthday, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress took to Instagram to share a video of their Buffy characters hugging, set to the song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. She also wrote in the caption:

“When you turned 16, it was hard not to still see you as the little girl I met on All My Children. When you turned 21, I had to teach myself to not see you as the little sister anymore. I can’t imagine what 40 would have been like. This I know… it would be filled with love. Happy birthday @michelletrachtenberg”

Michelle is so missed. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments.

Oct 11, 2025 11:40am PDT

